Don’t Fall for Antics of Diversionists, IPMAN Cautions Members

Oghenevede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has cautioned its members and the public not to fall victim to the antics of dissidents in the association who are driven by personal rather than the general interest of the group.

The association, which made this known yesterday in a press conference in Abuja, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and government agencies in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources for their unalloyed support throughout the period of the crisis that engulfed the association.

According to the National President of IPMAN, Mr. Sanusi Fari, the crisis that hit the association in the past five years sent worried signals to the puplic, leading to a diminished trust in IPMAN.

He noted that the problems in the association had a huge impact on the downstream sector, its members and the masses, who are the main beneficiaries of its services.

“We call on our members to embrace the path of peace in the interest of the association. We implore members not to fall for the antics of diversionists, but to rather come together to build a strong and virile association that can partner the federal government and other stakeholders in raising the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry to an enviable height,” he said.

He charged IPMAN members not be distracted by correspondences emanating from various government agencies, which are contrary to the orders of the courts.

“Our administration is open to all members of IPMAN, whatever their persuasions. We are willing to work closely with NNPC, DPR, PEF, PPPRA, security agencies and other stakeholders to fight problems of pipeline vandalism, products adulteration, diversion and other prevalent ills in the industry. We shall ensure the free flow of petroleum products across all nooks and crannies of the Nigeria to restore confidence and integrity in the downstream sector.”