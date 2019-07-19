Community Policing Best Strategy against Killings, NBA Insists

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has told the federal government to quickly concede to the much touted community policing as a way to rescue the country from the senseless killings among other security challenges being experienced currently in Nigeria.

The body insisted that it would be difficult for the country to get out of the messy situation with the present security architecture being firmly controlled by the government at the centre.

NBA also opposed to the agitation that there should be special courts to try corruption cases in Nigeria, saying the present judicial arrangement was enough to handle cases bordering on graft.

The Chairman of NBA, Ikere chapter, Ekiti State, Oludayo Olorunfemi, stated this in Ikere-Ekiti yesterday during a press conference heralding the maiden edition of the branch law week commencing from July 22.

Olorunfemi regretted how the traditional rulers have allowed their domains to become safe havens for criminals, describing them as the closest political organs to the grassroots.

“We believe the community policing is the best option against these killings that are affecting everybody. Most of those who ought to have attended our programme have declined because of the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, which has made Ekiti and Ondo axis unsafe.

“Two members of NBA in Ekiti State have been killed by bandits. When we lost the secretary of this branch last year December, it was tragic to us, and the family is yet to recover from it.

“Our traditional rulers should not allow criminals to use their towns as dens for evil act. It seems our traditional rulers are folding their arms. Apart from the state security apparatuses, they are the closest to the people. Ekiti State is a known land of Omoluabi and honour. It should not be a comfortable area for criminals.

“Community policing is the best option. You don’t expect the police or soldiers who don’t understand the terrain or who were brought from outside to fish out criminals. What are the local hunters doing?” the NBA boss asked.