Cash Prize Winners Emerge in itel’s Consumer Promo

Emma Okonji

itel Mobile, Africa’s most customer-centric mobile phone brand, has fulfilled her promise of rewarding loyal customers with cash prizes in one of its biggest consumer promos in Nigeria, with the first prize winner receiving as much as $10,000 giveaway prize.

Three lucky winners emerged in the consumer promo, and their cash prizes were instantly given to them after the draw.

The exciting winning promo was a dream come true for Oyebola Saheed, who won the grand prize of $10,000, while Aigbogun Godwin and Abubakar Akibu, won the sum of 2,000 dollars and 1,000 dollars respectively.

The promo dubbed “ itel’s Season of Winnings” was an initiative by the brand to give back to customers and celebrate their unwavering loyalty and love for the brand over the years. Beyond creating the perfect smartphone for everyone that is reliable, trendy, and affordable, itel Mobile has created an exciting niche where consumers’ needs and satisfaction are the foremost priority.

Speaking on the mega promo, itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, said:

“itel Mobile is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers. This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude for their unmatched support to our growth. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphone for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers get a unique and robust experience all around. We hope that this campaign would transform their lives for the better.”

While shedding more light on the promo, he said the $10,000 dollars giveaway was a platform to enrich the lives of customers and help them get additional value when they purchase the brand’s latest power hero smartphones, itel P33 and itel P33 Plus at any itel authorized retail store.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation behind a delightful smile that he couldn’t hide, Saheed thanked itel Mobile for making him a millionaire overnight.

“ This is the biggest miracle in my life. I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was in a public bus when I got the call that I had won in the promo. I started shouting thank you Allah, and everyone was wondering what had happened”, Saheed explained. “This money will change my life for the better because I’m always in debt every month. Now, I can live a comfortable life,“ he said.

He thanked the mobile brand for the promo, saying that by rewarding him with this huge sum of money, itel Mobile has added immense value to his life.

A simple act of kindness can make a huge difference and that is what itel Mobile is doing – creating opportunities for customers to become millionaires and putting a smile on their faces everyday, the mobile phone company said in a statement.