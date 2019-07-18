Tottenham’s Trippier Joins Atletico

England right-back Kieran Trippier has completed a £20m move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Burnley in June 2015 and played more than 100 times for the London club, has signed a three-year deal with the La Liga side.

Kieran Trippier: Tottenham complete deal for Burnley full-back

Tottenham complete the signing of ex-England Under-21 international Kieran Trippier on a five-year deal from Bur…

He had admitted he was not sure he would see out his Spurs contract,which was due to expire in 2022.

Kieran Trippier: Tottenham defender unsure on Spurs future

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier “doesn’t know” whether he will stay at the club, following reports linking him with …

Trippier is Atletico’s third major defensive signing of the summer.

Coach Diego Simeone has already recruited centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, while Uruguay defender Diego Godin has moved to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan: Diego Godin joins on three-year deal after leaving Atletico…

Uruguay defender Diego Godin signs for Inter Milan on a three-year deal after leaving Atletico Madrid.

With Portugal striker Joao Felix brought in for £113m and midfielder Marcos Llorente arriving from city rivals Real for about £36m, Trippier’s arrival brings Atletico’s total transfer spend so far this summer to more than £170m.