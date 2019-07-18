Lafiya Dole Gets New Commander as NAF Redeploys Senior Officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed new branch chiefs, and redeployed two air officers commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Daramola described the appointment and redeployment as routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

He named one of the newly appointed branch chiefs as erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Napoleon Bali, an air vice marshal, as the new Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), NAF Headquarters.

According to him, Paul Dimfwina, an air vice marshal, is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ, NAF.

“The new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.

Also redeployed are John Baba, an air vice marshal, as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat; Idi Lubo, an air vice marshal, Director of Operations at NAF headquarters, Christopher Umolu, an air vice marshal, Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team HQ NAF; and Maxwell Nnaji, an air vice marshal, who is now Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters.

The spokesman said Precious Amadi, an air commodore, is now the Commander, ATF Operation, Lafiya Dole.

All the appointments will take effect from July 19.