Customers Win Big in Tecno Pouvoir 3 Promo

Tecno has rewarded the winners of the recently concluded Pouvoir 3 Power Extravaganza promo. The lucky winners who emerged aftera keen competition, had their mouth-watering prizes presented to them at an event held at Tecno Nigeria’s Abuja office.

The winners include: Mr Adigan Ibrahim, who won the 1st prize– a 24/7 solar energy system; Mr Joseph, who won the 2nd prize – an inverter; Alhaji Mohammad, who won the 3rd prize – a Generator set; and Mr. Paul Malik, who also won a Generator set.

This is not the first time Tecno, which is highly regarded as a brand for Nigerians, is championing activities that improve the lives of people in general. The brand has sponsored many initiatives that empower and entertain the country’s teeming youth such as the Tecno Spark 3 Light Up Your Dream Project, and the recent Tecno Trip to Egypt with IkpebaCampaign.

Tecno Pouvoir 3, well-known for its long-lasting battery power,has an enormous 5,000mAH battery which makes it possible for users to enjoy 4 days of non-stop usage on just one single charge. This includes 22 hours of movie watching, 13 hours of non-stop gaming, 120 hours of music playback, 43 hours of talk time, 20 hours internet browsing plus 24 hours of the backlight on at its brightest.