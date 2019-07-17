United Capital Asset MD Speaks at Workshop

In its bid to position itself as the foremost financial institution within the Investment Banking services space, the MD/CEO United Capital Asset Management, Odiri Oginni, will be speaking at the Investing Impact Capital Nigeria Workshop holding today.

The interactive session, an industry-led initiative which kicked off yesterday, brought together top echelons of the public and private capital market industry to discuss asset managers innovating products and portfolios that enable sustainable and Impact Investing. It would also feature panel discussions, paper presentations and the economic outlook of our financial markets.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management, CFA, “as an organisation committed to sustainable development, we believe that it is important that environmental, social and governance (ESG) is integrated into our business and investment decisions for the lasting benefit of our clients and society at large.”

Oginni added, “we are delighted to be part of the Investing Impact Capital Nigeria Workshop, which aligns with our business strategy which aims to deliver impact and optimal returns through product innovations that is important to the ESG. Our presentation will help you understand fully the United Capital Asset Management business and its offerings.”

United Capital Plc is a financial services Group in Africa focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals and governments with excellent financial services, while contributing to economic growth and prosperity across Africa by supporting financial inclusion.