Uniben Final Year Student Commits Suicide

A final year student of the University of Benin has reported to have committed suicide by jumping down from the second floor of a hostel building in the school.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred last Sunday evening at the Faculty of Arts.

The deceased was said to be a student of the Department of Actuarial Science in the Faculty of Management Sciences.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if the deceased left a suicide note.

It was however gathered that the victim who was supposed to have graduated before now, had a carry over.

Effort to get confirmation from the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, failed as calls made to his mobile phone failed to connect.

Four weeks ago, a 21-year-old student of the university, Christabel Buoro, also committed suicide over alleged failed love affair.