Jos Collapsed Building’s Death Toll Hits 12

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The death toll from the collapsed building that occurred on Monday at Butcher Lane in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 12.

Mrs. Junni Bala, Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, revealed that the owner of the collapsed building, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died of injuries from the rubble that fell on them.

This was also confirmed by the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Philip Nyam Arin.

Rescuers recovered three corpses on Monday night from the rubble before discovering more corpses on Tuesday. Many other persons were severely injured and on intensive care in various hospitals around the city.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Sonnie Tyoden, who visited the scene of the incident, described it as very unfortunate, directing that the regulatory agencies saddled with the responsibility of checking construction of buildings would do the needful.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Senator Jeremiah Useni, was also at the scene of the collapsed building, where he blamed the incident on government’s negligence.

He said: “Most of the buildings in this part of the city are in bad shape and I expected the Ministries of Works, Environment and Urban Development to have done something about it.”

The senator representing Plateau North, Mr. Istifanus Gyang, in his reaction to the incident, also urged the regulatory authorities to always ensure compliance with building standards.

“This unfortunate incident also calls for attention by regulatory agencies like the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to ensure that all property developers comply with the required and applicable standards to avoid similar occurrence in future,” Huang said.

He also called for emergency agencies to be strengthened for “prompt and effective response during emergencies”.