Firm to Leverage Opportunities in Nigeria’s Pipeline Projects

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Indigenous oil and gas service firm, Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL), has disclosed plan to leverage opportunities in the multiple big-ticket petroleum pipeline projects Nigeria has signed up to build in the coming years.

GPPSL, which claimed to be the only Nigerian company focused solely on process and pipeline services, stated recently in Abuja that it has acquired three massive flooding pumps with the capacity of 3,150 US gallon per minute (USG) and close to 600 pound-force per square inch (PSI) each.

It added that together, with three massive lifting pumps of 6,000USG per minute each and other connections that go with the equipment spread, they would be ready to take advantage of business openings in the 48-inch pipeline Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) project as well as the planned pipeline project between Nigeria and North Africa. Both projects are linked to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“They are high pressure, high volume and no other company can boast of such flooding pumps in West Africa,” said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPPSL, Mr. Obi Uzu, in a statement.

Uzu, further explained: “Those are massive projects that will need our kind of equipment. Besides there is also requirement for big pipeline services in-country.”

The statement equally noted that GPPSL acquired about six air loaders which included pneumatic suction pumps for cleaning of floating production and offloading (FPSO) tanks.

It added that with regards to health and safety regulations of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), FPSOs operating in Nigeria will require cleaning.

“We have gone ahead to make these massive investments to keep the game alive – those clients we have been working for are happy but we want to make sure that they are happier with the services they are getting today and in future compared to what they got yesterday,” Uzu stated.

He noted that the company had also invested in solid organisational process and sustainable human resources.

According to him: “We are pursuing new operational certification ahead of ISO-9001-2015 which we have gotten already. We are getting into integrated management system (IMS) certification that will look at our Environmental, HSE and Quality compliance all together to make sure we improve on all our processes.”

On the human resources, he said the company developed, “what we call the ‘career tree’ plan for our personnel, thus when you join from the root of the company, as you are growing, you can see the branch available for you to go and concentrate on that or branch out along the way depending on your interest and performance.

“The company gives every staff an overview of plan and opportunities available to enable them to build their carrier at their own pace and interest in the field operations, sales, engineering and administration.”