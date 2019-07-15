Massive Shake-up in Army, Adeosun, GOCs Redeployed

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army last night announced the redeployment of senior officers in a massive shake-up that saw newly-promoted Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun named as the new Chief of Army Policy and Plans.

A Statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said the posting, which was approved yesterday by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was a routine exercise carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

The highlight includes deployment of Maj. Gen. AO Shodunke from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Logistics; and Maj. Gen. AA Tarfa from Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre to Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, as Commander.

Maj. Gen. EO Udoh from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics becomes Chief of Training and Operations (Army); Maj. Gen. MS Yusuf who was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division is now Chief of Administration (Army); Maj. Gen. JI Unuigbe who was the former Corps Commander, Ordnance, becomes the Chief of Logistics (Army), while Maj. Gen. OF Azinta who was former General Officer Commanding 2 Division is now the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Others include; Maj. Gen. AB Omozoje of Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans who is now the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Ibadan; Maj. Gen. AB Biu is now substantive General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri; Maj. Gen. JJ Ogunlade from Defence Headquarters, has become the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, while Maj. Gen. JO Irefin from Defence Headquarters Garrison is appointed General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Lagos.

The erstwhile Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen KAY Isiyaku is now Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison, Abuja; Maj. Gen. AA Jidda from Defence Headquarters, is appointed Coordinator, Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defence.

Maj. Gen. JO Oni from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration takes over as Director, Procurement, Defence Headquarters from Maj. Gen. OA Akintade who becomes Corps Commander, Ordinance Lagos, while Maj. Gen. OW Ali from Defence Headquarters is now Director, Army Physical Training, Zaria.

Maj. Gen. EN Njoku remains at Defence Headquarters and redeployed as Director, Communications; Maj. Gen. CG Musa from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, is appointed Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Monguno while Maj. Gen. OT Akinjobi from Headquarters Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE becomes the Director, Standards and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters.

Also, Brig. Gen. KA Kazir is to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes and appointed Acting Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited; Brig. Gen. AE Attu moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to National Defence College and appointed Acting Deputy Commandant; Brig. Gen. MT Usman, from Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade moves to Headquarters Guards Brigade, Abuja, as Commander taking over from Brig. Gen. UT Musa who becomes Acting Commandant, Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji; Brig. Gen. GO Adesina remains at the Department of Policy and Plans and redeployed as Acting Director Policy.

Similarly, Brig. Gen. LA Fejokwu from National Defence College is now the Acting Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters; Brig. Gen. EAP Undiandeye from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation becomes the Acting Director Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency Abuja; Brig. Gen. JY Nimyel from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, takes over as the Commandant, Amphibious Training School, Calabar, from Brig. Gen. OO Oluyede who is now Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi. Brig. Gen. PP Malla moves from 82 Division Garrison Enugu to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade Chibok and appointed Commander.

Others are; Brig Gen OM Bello of Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt becomes the Commander 1 Brigade Sokoto, Brig Gen MA Etsu-Ndagi from Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja becomes the Commander 9 Brigade Lagos while Col RC Emeh from Defence Headquarters is appointed Assistant Director Army Physical Training at 3 Division Physical Training Group Jos. In the same vein, Col MO Erebulu who just completed a course at Higher War College Egypt is appointed Commander 2 Provost Group Ibadan, Lt Col SA Abimbola from Nigerian Army Operations Centre at Army Headquarters is appointed Commanding Officer 343 Artillery Regiment Elele whereas Lt Col SM Ahmed from 375 Artillery Regiment Baga becomes the Commanding Officer 332 Artillery Regiment Shendam, amongst others.