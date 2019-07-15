Griezmann Completes Barca Medical

Antoine Griezmann has joined up with the Barcelona squad for medical tests after sealing his £108million move from Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman was one of 15 members of the first team to report to the club’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper base on Sunday for body composition, cardio and biomedical tests.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Carles Alena and Samuel Umtiti were all present for the checks.