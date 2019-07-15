Edo Lawmakers-elect Disown Impeachment Notice on Obaseki

Members- elect of the Edo House of Assembly have disowned a purported impeachment notice on Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They stated the notice currently circulating did not emanate from them.

In a statement issued by the 14 members in Abuja, the lawmakers said the document is fake and a calculated attempt to smear their names for standing on the path of truth.

They argued that their disagreement about the inauguration of the assembly was for the proper thing to be done, adding they were ready to work with any Speaker that would emerge from a transparent process.

“We the elected members of Edo state House of Assembly (EDHA), that have been away from our state, as a result of the harassment and intimidation we faced for rejecting impunity and standing for the truth, hereby wish to inform the people of Edo State and the general public that, the impeachment notice on the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, currently being circulated on social media, is not from us.

“The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth.

“In the first place, members of the public would have noticed that, two of the names mentioned in the fake document, Hon Nosayaba Okunbor and Chief Sunday Ojiezele are with the governor in Benin.

“In fact Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, has done a public disclaimer to that effect. It is also clear that, members-elect cannot impeach a governor; the most questionable aspect of the document, is the fact that, it was typed on an All Progressives Congress (APC), letterhead, but the cheap criminal/s cleverly made the heading invisible.

“Again, we want to make it abundantly clear that, our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration that was carried out in state House of Assembly, that all lovers of democracy, the world over has also joined us to condemn, is due to the fact that, we only want the proper, and right thing done; and any Speaker that eventually emerge from a transparent inauguration, will work harmoniously with the governor of the state.

“We are not surprised at the appearance of a fake document on social media, as those behind the nocturnal, shameful and kangaroo inauguration, are capable of doing anything to give us a bad name so as to whip up public sentiment to support their infamous actions.”