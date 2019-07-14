Rohr: No Room for Experiments

When the Super Eagles of Nigeria file out this evening against Algeria, coach Gernot Rohr has concluded that only the best players would be allowed to play in the pool of players at his disposal.

The Nigerian team is largely dominated by young players with football pundits having an interest in who should be in the starting line up and those that should come in as substitutes.

When asked on whether he would tinker with the team just like he did in the matches with Cameroon and South Africa, Rohr said the tournament has reached the stage where there is no room for experiments and that all his players are in the right frame of mind but only those that will fit into his match plan will get the nod.

“I’m delighted to have this bunch of players but all of them cannot play. We have the chance to field 11 players at a time while the rest will watch from the bench and wait for further instructions.

“People are clamouring for players like Victor Osimhen, Henry Onyekuru and the rest of young lads in the team to play but it’s on record that out of the 23 players we registered for this tournament, as many as 20 players have played.

“We experimented in the match against Madagascar and it back fired greatly but no regret for my action but moving forward, there would be no further room for experiments and we just have to go into the match with our best.

“I salute the leadership quality of my captain Mikel Obi. The young lads here see him as a role model and he is really inspiring them.

“The media was enraged with anger for his inclusion in the team but many did not know his asset to the team. My playing captain, Ahmed Musa is very good too.

The players look up to him on the field meaning that this squad is united for a purpose and the reason is that they want to excel,” he pointed out.