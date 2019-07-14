Court Dismisses Mo Abudu’s Libel Suit against Wada

Tobi Soniyi

A Lagos State High has dismissed a suit filed by Mosunmola Abudu against Oluyemisi Wada demanding the award of N200million for alleged libelous publication.

In rejecting Abudu’s claim, Justice Oyekan Abdullahi held that the plaintiff did prove her claims.

According to the judge, the failure of the plaintiff to call witness whom she claimed read the said publication which she alleged had lowered her in the estimation of right thinking people was fatal to the case.

The court also held that the publication, which was based on the work of the plaintiff’s foundation- Inspire Africa Foundation- was not libelous.

Whereas, the plaintiff claimed that the said publication alleged that she misappropriated funds raised at a concert to help street children, the judge found as a fact that the article in question did not make such a claim.

The judge held: “Where it is determined that the words complained of do not constitute the tort of defamation, it becomes unnecessary to consider any defences that may be available to the defendant. There is therefore no needs to consider the issue of damages.”

However, the judge advised both the plaintiff and the defendant to bury the hatchet and resume their friendship.

The judge said: “The morality of this whole episode is that, friends must avoid fight, rivalry and love should be the primary essence on which friendship is based. This I found lacking between the claimant and the defendant between themselves, in no distance future, both will come together stronger than ever.

“The law might not favour the claimant today, it there is no victor, no vanquish, as their friendship should continue without any more rancour. This is my humble view and I hope the parties will take advantage of it.”