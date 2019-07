The Secretary to the Government of Edo State, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, a member of the Lagos Chapter of Eghosa Anglican Grammar School, Benin City (EGHOBA) will today, host the association at: 23 Aideyan Avenue, off Golf Course Rd, GRA- Benin City, Edo State by 11 a.m. According to a statement by the old boys, appreciation of host and wives of members is part of the meeting’s agenda. All old boys are invited

