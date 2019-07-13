Group Decries Tenure Instability of CPs in Anambra State

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde



An Association Concerned Indigenes of Anambara State has requested the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to review the practice of frequent transfers and redeployments of the Commissioners of Police posted to the State.

In a press statement signed by Joseph Ndukauba, Chairman and Chike Obodoeze, Secretary respectively, the group regretted that the frequent transfers of Commissioners of Police in the State may lead to their ineffectiveness of the Police top hierarchy in the state as their not being sure of how long they may stay in office, before moved again, they may not be keen on effective planning and supervision of their strategies for ensuring adequate security of the state.

They observed that between July 8 2017 and July 5 2019, a period of two years, three Commissioners of Police had been posted to the state – Mr. Garba Umar, July 8 2017- February 12 2019; Dandaura Mustapha from January 12 2019 to July 5 2019 and then the new CP, Abah John who had just assumed duty.

The group asserted that the policy guidelines issued by the Police Service Commission, a copy of which is in their possession stipulates in subsection v that the person appointed in to office as Commission of Police of a State shall serve for a period not less than two (2) years except for reason or retirement or death, and wondered why in the case of Anambra State the tenure is lasts for only a few months.