End of the Road for Benin as Gueye Fires Senegal into S’final

Senegal reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after a goal by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye ended Benin Republic’s run at the tournament in Egypt.

Gueye started and finished a move which saw Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tee up his team-mate to score in Cairo.

The Video Assistant Referee introduced from the quarter-final stage yesterday had two goals scored by Mane disallowed for offside after VAR checks.

Benin’s Olivier Verdon was sent off near the end of the game for a foul on Gueye.

Before Gueye’s goal, his first in Egypt, Benin – who had reached this stage without winning a match in normal time – almost took the lead after a horrific mistake by keeper Alfred Gomis.

He mis-controlled a routine back-pass, the ball spinning off his boot before going narrowly wide of his own post.

But Gueye’s goal means Senegal are two wins from winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Aliou Cisse’s team will meet minnows Madagascar or Tunisia in the semi-finals on Sunday in Cairo.