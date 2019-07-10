Golf: Amate, Osarumwense Pick AGWC Slots

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Ahmed Amate and Chris Osarumwense both from lBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja over the weekend emerged the country’s flag bearers to the all expense- paid Amateur Golf World Cup (AGWC) that will hold in Spain this year.

Amate booked his passage after producing the best nett score of 72 in the division 1 that featured ladies with handicap 19-36 and men with handicap 15-28.

The 16-handicap player beat Chijioke Iloghalu on the count back, while a 73 nett left Uche Okpuno one shot off the pace.

However, it was Osarumwense that posted the day’s best net of 69 and was handed the second qualifying ticket to Spain.

The seven-handicapper, who competed in division 1 that paraded handicap 0-18 ladies and handicap 0-19 men, won by three strokes, beating MB Hassan and Faridah Wada, who shot 72 net a piece.

The international final of the AGWC that holds from September 15-20 at Le Club, Murcia, Spain will feature contingents from 20 countries, including Nigeria.

Amate exuded enthusiasm after the keenly contested final, saying he couldn’t wait to represent Nigeria at the global amateur golf showpiece.

” I have never been to Spain and I can’t wait to get there and do Nigeria proud.

“It is a great feeling to win the ticket and go to Spain and represent my country,” Amate said.

The Nigerian final organised by TW Mulmedia Limited, had amateur players from across the nation scrambling over 72 holes.

The Country Partner of the TW Mulmedia Limited, Faridah Wada, charged Amate and Osarumwense to work on all aspects of their game and aspire to bring laurels for Nigeria in Spain.

“The two people who have won the tickets to represent us have to be on top of their game. I am going to keep eyes on them that it is not over yet until we get to Spain and comeback with the trophy,” Wada, a one time Lady Captain of IBB Club said.

She urged other sponsors to emulate Well Charlton Hotel and Apartment and Nigerian Local Content Board for their support and commitment to the development of the game of golf in Niger.