866 Law Graduates Called to Bar

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A total of 866 students of the Nigerian Law School were yesterday inaugurated as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, who performed the inauguration at a Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja, warned the new lawyers to shun acts capable of bringing the legal profession to disrepute.

He also urged them to always perform their role as legal practitioners with integrity and competence.

Justice Muhammad however stressed that the Body of Benchers would not hesitate to throw out any erring lawyer from the legal profession if found wanting.

He also advised the new lawyers on professional development so as to keep themselves abreast of latest legal developments in the country and across the globe.

Earlier in his address, Director General, Nigerian Law School, Prof. Idama Chiroma (SAN), disclosed that the “new wigs” were products of the 2019 Bar resit examination.

Chiroma, who congratulated the fresh lawyers, tasked them to endeavour to excel wherever they find themselves.

“The products of the school have commanding presence in other sphere of public and private sector such as the military, police, customs, immigration, the oil/gas sector, banking/finance, insurance, the corporate world in general, lecturers in the universities and other tertiary institutions.

“Some of these products have achieved profound feat of getting to the top of their career nationally and internationally”, Chiroma said.

The DG disclosed that a total of 850 candidates were successful at the April 2019 Bar Final examinations, while the remaining 16 came from previous Bar Final Examinations.

Chiroma said having monitored the candidates closely during their training, he can vouched for each and every one of them as men and women of learning and character as demanded by the Body of Benchers.

The DG added that the screening committee of Body of Benchers had carefully perused the records of each of the aspirants and found them worthy to be presented for Call to the Nigerian Bar.

“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for Call and admission to the Nigerian Bar”, Chiroma said.