Ugwuanyi Appoints Jay Jay Okocha, Ex-NBC Boss, others as Reform C’ttee Members

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and former Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Emeka Mbah are among professionals, technocrats and experts, inaugurated on Monday by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as members of the last batch of the sectoral ad-hoc committees to review various sectors of the state government and design roadmaps for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi recently inaugurated the first batch of seven ad-hoc committees in the sectors of education; health; public service reform; security; justice; water and chieftaincy/ community matters.

Inaugurating the remaining five sectoral committees, namely agriculture and rural development; finance, review of Internally Generated Revenue and international development partners’ funding; lands, housing and transport; sustainable environmental and urban management; and youths and sports development, Gov. Ugwuanyi listed ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as the technical adviser of youths and sports committee and Mr. Mbah as the Chairman.

On youths and Sports Development, the governor who described the youth as the engine of economic growth, pointed out that Enugu State has sports talents who have won laurels within and outside the shores of the country, stressing that programmes and sponsorship are required to continue discovering and developing these youthful talents.

“The committee on youths and sports development will proffer strategies for achieving this, and for engaging the youth in sports development, character building, entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and participation in good governance”, he added.