Sterling Bank Named among Top Best Place to Work

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Plc has been adjudged the third best place to work in Nigeria, at the 2019 edition of the annual Great Place To Work (GPTW) awards which held in Lagos recently.

The bank also clinched the Best in Leadership (Large corporate) and Best Workplace for millennial generation. This indeed was a significant improvement as the bank won the workplace with Best Quality of Life at the 2018 edition of the awards.

The Chief Human Resources Officer, Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, while receiving the award, was quoted in a statement to have described a, “great place to work as an enabling environment, where employees trust the people they work with, derive a sense of meaning from their work and take pride in the overall success of their organisation.”

According to her, ” At Sterling, creating a workplace where our employees do not want to escape from is always on the front burner of our people strategy. We pride ourselves in our culture as we keep improving on our employee experience through bespoke employee offerings and engagements. Our agile way of working which includes Flexi-time and Flexi-place, accelerated career routes, bespoke reward systems and deliberate investment in capacity building of our workforce, has helped in keeping not just the Millennials but our entire workforce mix.’’

Overall, about 96 firms and women who have distinguished themselves in various industries and top management levels received certification and awards at the ceremony after a rigorous selection process. The organizers said the event attracted entries from more than six African countries including Kenya, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal, South Africa, Namibia and Egypt.

Also speaking at the event, Kunle Malomo, Group Managing Director/CEO, GPTW, said the awards were not aimed at recognizing only winners, but also to instill best practices in work places, adding that the company’s vision entails expanding the good workplace culture across Africa and that the coming editions will feature about 300 companies and more than 100 persons.