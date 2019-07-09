Neymar Dumps PSG’s Pre-season Training

Paris St-Germain have said that they will take “appropriate action” after Brazil striker Neymar failed to turn up for the first day of pre-season training.

The 27-year-old was due back at the club’s training ground on Monday.

This forward has been linked with a move back to former club Barcelona.

“Paris St-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club’s prior authorisation,” read a statement.

“The club regrets this situation.”

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record 222m euros (£200m) in August 2017.

He has scored 34 goals in 37 league appearances to help them to consecutive Ligue 1 titles but also been involved in a number of disciplinary incidents including being banned for three games for lashing out at a fan after PSG’s shock French Cup final defeat.

Kylian Mbappe banned and disciplinary proceedings opened against Neymar

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is banned for three games and disciplinary proceedings have been opened a…

He will also miss his next three European matches for insulting officials.

Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward’s three-game European ban upheld

Neymar’s three-match European ban for insulting match officials is upheld after Uefa rejected an appeal by his c…

The former Santos forward was stripped of the Brazilian captaincy in May before suffering an ankle ankle injury during an international friendly against Qatar last month that forced him to miss his country’s Copa America triumph on home soil.

Copa America 2019: Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win first title in 12 years

Gabriel Jesus scores one goal and assists another before being sent off as Brazil win a first Copa America title…

Brazil 2-0 Qatar: Neymar to miss Copa America after rupturing ankle liga…

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will miss the 2019 Copa America after rupturing a ligament in his ankle in a fri…

Last week, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu claimed that Neymar wants to leave PSG this summer.

Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid accuse Barcelona of ‘disrespect’

Atletico Madrid accuse Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona of “disrespect”, and say the La Liga champions talked to …

According to reports in the Spanish media, Neymar has even offered to take a pay cut of 12m euros a year in order to facilitate a return to the Nou Camp, where he played between 2013 and 2017.

The Catalan side have already signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for an initial 75m euros (£67m) this summer and are thought to be interested in signing France forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.