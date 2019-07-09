Edo Police Detain Three Personnel over Two Missing AK 47 Rifles

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Three policemen are currently in detention at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters over alleged two stolen fully loaded AK 47 rifles.

Consequently, a sales girl, security personnel and manager of the guest house where the guns were said to have been stolen were quizzed and granted bail.

Names of the detained policemen, as gathered, are Sergeant Uzor Emmanuel, Corporal Michael Akharamen and Constable Jimoh Aliu.

The guns were officially assigned to them for duty patrol attached to personnel of the state-own security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Wabaizigan’, but could not return to base with the guns to the armoury.

It was learnt that the two junior officers gave their guns to Sergeant Emmanuel who checked into a guest house at Uwasota area of Egor Local Government Area.

Sources said Emmanuel was with a female friend inside the hotel when at about 2a.m. he raised an alarm that two of the three rifles he took into his room had been stolen while he was inside the toilet.

Owner of the guest house, Mr. Obodo Otuya, who called for full investigation into the incident, told journalists that claims by Emmanuel were questionable.

He stated that reports from his staff showed that Emmanuel checked in with one AK-47 rifle and a lady.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is still ongoing.