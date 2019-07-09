Boko Haram Releases Corps Member, Four Others from Captivity

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Members of the Boko Haram have set free a female youth corps member, Halima Umaru, held hostage since January 2019.

Also released are four other females – Falmata, 22 years; Dorcas,14 years; Ummi, 15 years; and Fatima, 21 years; who were all held in captivity since 2017.

Their release was facilitated on Sunday by Hajiya Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram.

According to the media aide of Mama Boko Haram and the Country Director of her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Complete Care Foundation, Prince Lawal Shoyode, Hajiya Wakil swung into action following an appeal from the sister of the youth corps member, Hadiza Umaru.

Shoyode said they were released without the payment of any ransom.

“It was the sister of the corper; her name is Halima. She called mama (Hajiya Wakil) and mama said that she should send her the picture of her abducted sister. She then sent her picture to Boko Haram pleading for her release.

“The Boko Haram then released her with four others about six hours after they received appeal from Mama.”

Shoyode who was unhappy with the treatment melted out on the released females, said: “They were sexually abused; they passed them round to one another for sexual satisfaction”.

He added that Mama Boko Haram has however appealed to them to release other female captives, especially Leah Sharibu.

She also asked them to drop their arms and surrender to the Nigerian Army.