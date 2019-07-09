Bayelsa SSG Joins Governorship Race

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa, the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mr. Kemela Okara, has signified his intention to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in a bid to become the next governor of the state.

Okara, who declared his ambition yesterday in a statement, said his campaign would be anchored on the theme: ‘The Bridge to Bayelsa’s Prosperous Future.’

The lawyer-turned politician and pastor had also twice served as Commissioner of Trade and Investment under outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson.

According to him, his ambition is to achieve measurable and enduring all-round transformation of the state in massive job creation, industrialisation, agriculture and security by building on the core accomplishments of the Dickson era.

“Bayelsa has done well under the current administration, despite challenges. For instance, massive investment in education has produced significant positive outcomes such as 10 boarding schools across the local councils with free feeding and tuition; two universities – the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa and University of Africa in Toru Orua have been established.

“In healthcare, the Dickson administration has built primary health care facilities in all 105 wards of the state, supported maternal healthcare through the N3,000 per month given to pregnant women and instituted a health insurance scheme. The Dickson administration has also opened up access roads to previously inaccessible places in the senatorial zones and built an airport that can handle international flights with a 3.5km runway.”