Dickson: Bayelsa’ll Never Elect Godless Governor

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has said the people of the state will never elect a godless person as their next governor.

Dickson spoke at the conclusion of a three-day prayer and fasting programme organised by the state ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The event held at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, the state capital.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson said the governorship position is for people who appreciate the place of God in human affairs and not for “those who are poised to grab it by violence.”

According to the statement, the governor said the state would no longer be governed by “cult elements, crude and brutal human beings, whose aim is bloodletting, killings and violence”.

The governor called on Bayelsa residents to resist cultists who could use the temptation of political offices to lure them into dangerous occult practices.

“Only a man after God’s heart, not a man who is not destined by God, who wants to take it by violence, no such person shall ascend the position of governor,” he said.

“Not one who does not subscribe, understand, submit to the authority and divine mandate of God over our lives shall ascend the seat of governor.”

Dickson had earlier said he is the only one capable of leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “battle” in the forthcoming election.

“I led a party to victory against a vicious opposition. I alone can lead PDP to battle, I have done it repeatedly. You saw the election, there will be no form of manipulation,” he had said.

“People talking about manipulation are anticipating that they should be imposed. I’m not going to impose any of them. Any of them who feel they have experience and capacity should go and make their case to the people of Bayelsa State.

“I hope that the right person with competence, capacity emerges to build in the foundation which I and my team have laid over the last seven years. I have no doubt that the right person will emerge with my support.”