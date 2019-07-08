Court Restrains Bayelsa from Holding  LG Polls

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court sitting in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja has restrained the Bayelsa State government from going ahead with its plan to conduct local government elections in the state.

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), in its published and released guidelines had slated August 10, 2019 for the conduct of the local government elections in the eight local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

But Justice Venchak Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court gave the restraining order in a ruling on an exparte motion delivered on July 3, 2019.

The plaintiffs/applicants, Micah Akeems and the National Rescue Movement (NRM), had in a motion marked: M/7079/19, asked the court for an order restraining the 2nd defendant from holding the local government poll in the state slated for August 10, pending the hearing and determination of the suit challenging the holding of the election.

Defendants in the suit are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

“Upon listening to a motion exparte and accompanying affidavit by T I Iber, it is hereby ordered as follows: An order of this Court granting leave to issue and serve the concurrent originating processes as per the writ of summons and statement of claim herein attached and marked exhibit MA1 for service on the 2nd defendant BSIEC in Yenagoa, outside the FCT.

“An order of this court granting an interim injunction restraining the defendants servants, assigns and privies or any other person under their directive or control from taking any further steps in compliance with the guidelines for the Local Government Council elections 2019 published and released by the 2nd defendant with a view to proceeding to conduct the local government election in the eight local government council in Bayelsa State fixed for August 10 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in the suit,” the judge ruled.

The matter was however adjourned to October 9 for hearing.