Akeredolu Will Secure 75% Delegate Votes, Says Campaign Group

James Sowole in Akure

A campaign group, 2021 Sunshine Project Integrity Movement, yesterday said Ondo State Governor; Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu would secure not less than 75 per cent of votes of delegates ahead of 2020 primary election.

The Director General of the group, Prof. Olu Aboluwoye gave the assurance at a news conference he addressed in Akure to kick start support for Akeredolu’s second term project.

At the conference, the director-general said activities of the governor for the past two and half years were impacting, stimulating, encouraging and inspiring.

Aboluwoye, who was supported by some commissioners and party chieftains, said the much noise being made by those who were uniformed about Akeredolu’s chances would not affect him (governor) during the APC 2020 primary election.

He said those who were complaining about Akeredolu’s administration were party members who were not being truthful about what they were benefitting from the administration.

He said the Sunshine Integrity Movement “has secured 75 per cent votes of automatic delegates ahead of the primary election in the year 2020. These delegates are very loyal and honest with impeccable character.

“In case the APC decides to use direct primary of choosing a candidate, we have secured the support of 70 per cent of loyal party members in the state.”

He described some party members and political appointees that said they did not benefits from the administration as liars, noting that those who got contracts from the government were not being honest with their followers.

“The 424 primary schools classrooms reconstructed were done by our people; some of those who got these contracts refuse to give something to their followers and instead had been complaining that they do not get anything.

“We have challenged some political appointees who had been complaining of not getting anything to pull out but they refused to do quit”, he said.

Aboluwoye said irrespective of the lies being peddled about, Akeredolu’s administration achievements in various sectors as road construction, health programmes, agriculture, education in the three senatorial districts are testimonies that would be appreciated in next year’s election.

He added that by the time all the industrialisation and economic efforts of the Akeredolu administration come into fruition, unemployment would reduce drastically in the state.

“Let me tell you, by the time Akeredolu completes his second term as the governor of the state, Ondo State will not go to Abuja every month to beg for money to run the state as Internally Generated Revenue of the state will be more than what is needed to run the state.”