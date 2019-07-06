President Buhari, Robust Ranching is the Way to Go

Ring true

Knowing that President Muhammadu Buhari was actively involved in the absurd Ruga settlement programme for Fulani herders is depressing. I am still struggling to recover from the Ruga shock, days after it was eventually suspended. The programme, initiated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources is evidently inconsistent with the National Livestock Transformation Plan approved by the National Economic Council. I often wonder if Buhari is unaware that he is the President of the entire country. The clannishness of our President is legendary.

The Ruga intervention aims at improving the living conditions of the Fulani herdsmen in places they currently live across the country. There is nothing wrong with aiming to improve the living conditions of Fulani herders. However, this should be done for them in their traditional homes. They have to return home. The herders have been at war with virtually every host community across the country. Thousands of lives have been lost to these clashes in the last four years of the Buhari government. Why should the federal government now get up and move to entrench the herders in lands outside their traditional homes? This is clearly a clandestine plan to settle Fulani herders in other parts of the country. Suspending the Ruga plan is not enough. It must be jettisoned in the interest of peace and unity of Nigeria.

Fulani herders must be encouraged to return to their traditional homes and embrace ranching. Nomadic cattle rearing and open grazing is an aberration in modern societies. Nigeria cannot be an exception. This is what the sensible National Livestock Transformation Plan aims to address. Buhari and his cohorts must encourage it to work. It has always been my dream to see a quick end to the persistent clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers in different communities across our country. Human lives are sacred, as ordained by Allah. We all should work very hard to preserve these sacred human lives. Ranching is the way to go.

I have never come across cattle on the streets of any sound country. Even in some African countries like South Africa, nomadic cattle rearing have long become history. Kenya has also done a lot of work to limit open grazing. Nobody should be roaming with cattle in the 21st century. Ranching simply means farms for cattle and not death sentence for the cows.

For years, herdsmen in Nigeria have resisted change. They are opposed to any attempt to modernise their mode of operation and are ignorantly opposed to ranching. Things have just got to change. Herders must be compelled to return home and accept change.

Cattle-producing states and the federal government must create an enabling environment for ranching to happen. They should assist the herders to establish modern cattle ranches with artificial lakes for water supply. Industrial boreholes will pump uninterrupted water to sustain the artificial lakes all year round.

Running down to Southern Nigeria in search of pastures during the dry season is outdated and absolutely unnecessary. The late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, turned thousands of miles of desert into arable land. Ranches also benefitted. Irrigation systems were established along the Libyan northern coastline and around various inland oases. There was also the Gaddafi “Great Man-Made River.” With this, the former Libyan leader funneled water from underground aquifers, by installing a large number of boreholes throughout the Libyan land. Through this process, big farms were created in hitherto deserts in Libya.

The point I am making with the Libyan example is that the core northern states can, through a deliberate policy, have green lands all year round, which will encourage herdsmen to stay and embrace ranching. If we replicate the Libyan wonder in the cattle-producing states for our herdsmen, there will be hays and water for their cows all year round and huge agriculture value chain businesses will develop around the ranches.

This talk about local cattle not being fit for ranching is false. It is one of the attempts by herders to frustrate the transformation of their activities. Former governor Gabriel Suswam has a ranch in Kansio area of Makurdi with predominantly local cows.

Remarks that herders across our country are mainly from other West African countries are preposterous and should not stop the match towards cattle ranching. Once we put our house in order, these West African herdsmen will be forced to abide by our laws.

Followers of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Need Help

Those familiar with the story of the notorious late ‘Jesu Oyingbo’, in Maryland, Lagos, will not be surprised by the obsessive behaviour of the followers of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly. Followers of Jesu Oyigbo were extremely fanatical about him because he forced something stronger than opium on them. These people were hypnotised and Jesu Oyingbo went about sleeping with virtually every female in the Church. He slept with women who came into the Church with their children, slept with the female children and also with the girls born by these women. His followers kept clapping for him because they had been “jazzed.” For them, he was god that could do no evil. The veil was only removed from the faces of his followers when the man died. These Jesu Oyingbo followers eventually regained consciousness and realised that they had been in bondage for years. The evil enclave has since been demolished.

A similar drama is playing out at Fatoyinbo’s Commonwealth of Zion Assembly. Most of his followers are high on something stronger than opium. That was why they have been attacking Busola Dakolo, following her allegations that Fatoyinbo raped her twice years ago. These followers see Fatoyinbo as god that can do no evil. They are incapable of seeing any negative thing in him because they have been “jazzed.” These people require help; they are unconscious and unaware of what they are doing or saying. We need to help pull the shroud off their faces.

I just laugh whenever ill-informed people punch holes in the Busola rape story. Some said because there was no iota of resistance from her during the alleged rape, so, it was with consent. Fatoyinbo allegedly simply held her hands and she gave in without resistance. This is very simple to explain. Busola was hypnotised. It was purely what we call “jazz.” At that point, she did not resist because she was unaware of what was happening to her.

Other critics wonder why Busola, after the said rape, still joined COZA in Abuja and worked as a chorister. So, they say the whole rape allegation is fake. This is because the enchantment was still working. The veil only fell off Busola’s face after so many years of spiritual warfare.

Another former COZA follower, Ese Walter, was the first to flash the public spotlight on Fatoyinbo. Many similar allegations have followed about his sexual conduct with members. Yes, Fatoyinbo has not been found guilty by a court of law. However, in the court of public opinion, he has a lot of questions to answer. He must be forcibly detached from the body of Christ. This is the truth that must be told.

Mahmoud Yakubu and Multiple Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, as currently constituted, remains the most incompetent in the history of this country. The 2019 general election it conducted is the most dreadful ever seen in this country. One of the biggest problems INEC created for itself in the 2019 elections was the large number of political parties it registered. It was the first time in the country’s history that ballot papers had 91 political parties. It evidently created logistic glitches for the umpire itself. For the voters, it was horrendous, as they spent time sifting through the long list on the ballot papers clogged with all manner of political parties. Yes, it is part of democracy to allow as many political parties as possible, but for now, this country lacks the capacity to manage such a large number. Our election umpire does not even have the capacity to monitor the 91 political parties.

I thought INEC would move very fast to trim the number of political parties before subsequent elections. I was shocked to read that the leadership of this hopeless umpire says it lacked the powers to deregister political parties without further constitution amendments. Haba! INEC already has all the power required to deregister useless political parties.

There are laws guiding deregistration of political parties, based on performances in elections. The amendments to Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution, empowers INEC to deregister any political party on the grounds of (a) breach of any of the requirements for registration; (b) failure to win at least 25 per cent of votes cast in: (i) One state of the federation in a presidential election; or (ii) one local government of the state in a governorship election; (c) failure to win at least – (i) one ward in the chairmanship election; (ii) one seat in the national or state House of Assembly election; or (iii) one seat in the councillorship election.

This constitution amendments carried out by the 8th National Assembly substantially addressed the problem of multiple unusable political parties in Nigeria.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was apt when he said what INEC needed to do was to look at these provisions of the 1999 Constitution (Fourth Alteration, No. 9) Act, published in Official Gazette No. 77 Vol. 105 to be well guided.

So, Mahmoud Yakubu and his men should activate the amendments to Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution. All the political parties that have failed to meet the legal prerequisites based on performance at the 2019 elections must be deregistered.

Nelson Brambaifa’s Desire at NDDC

Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), wants to be the substantive MD of the agency. He has been mounting pressure on the cabal in Aso Rock to help actualise his ambition. A number of people and organisations are also being prompted to campaign for him. The most recent is the so-called Arewa Youth Parliament (AYP), which on Monday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Brambaifa “following his laudable initiatives in office.” The group added that Prof. Brambaifa had ensured transparency in the management of the commission.

Well, it is good for Brambaifa to aspire, but talking about having ensured “transparency and efficiency” in the NDDC is questionable. The NDDC, under this professor, has been sleeping in the last six months. I thought those campaigning for him will mention the specific projects he has completed since he became acting MD. I was expecting to see the intervention programmes and projects delivered by Brambaifa that are touching the lives of the people in the Niger Delta.

Those campaigning for him are aware of the scholarship mess at the NDDC, but chose to look the other way. As a reminder, about 200 Nigerians who benefitted from the NDDC’s 2018 Scholarship are wallowing in pain in Europe. Aside from hunger, many of them run the risk of being deported any moment from now, due to non-payment of their academic fees and maintenance allowances. They were given scholarships to pursue postgraduate studies abroad, fully funded by NDDC, and left the country with fanfare late last year to various universities in Europe. NDDC’s promise was to remit the school fees into accounts of the universities. The sustenance component of the scholarship was to be paid into their personal accounts. All these are yet to happen several months after.

One of the traumatised scholarship recipients told an online publication: “When we were given the award letter, NDDC was supposed to give us N500,000 as take-off grant but they gave very few people the money and promised others that they will give us the take-off grant later. Till now, we are yet to receive any money from the commission.”

The acting MD of the NDDC has so far failed to end the agony of these scholars.

Talking about transparency, I am aware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has been all over the NDDC for weeks. Brambaifa and the Executive Director of finance, Chris Amadi, were recently with EFCC’s investigators in Abuja. Well, they have not been accused or charged with anything. The point is that a lot of allegations are flying around and drawing bad press for the agency.

I strongly feel the NDDC should restart on a fresh note with a fresh substantive Managing Director and board. The agency, established to provide rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta, into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable and ecologically regenerative has so far failed to deliver on this mandate due to years of failed leadership.

The Man, His

Moment and Magic

Don’t Call Me Daddy, Call Me TK

No remarkable physical features. No flamboyant lifestyle. No dull moments. He is the lord of the klieg light. He is the master of behind-the-scene exploits. He holds all the aces in Nigeria's filmmaking; a living legend with the Midas touch. He spins the yarn of stories with dexterity. World-renowned Tunde Kelani is the showpiece and masterpiece of Nigeria's film industry. He transcends Nollywood. He runs a different universe of film production. At 71, life keeps getting lighter and brighter for him: First, he witnessed the birth of his granddaughter. Then a book about Nollywood was published in his honour. Wait for it: he was invited to be a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, aka the Oscars. Vanessa Obioha in an encounter explores the moments, magic and the man fondly called TK

here seemed to be someone waiting to grab his attention: a doting fan pleading for a selfie or autograph, a young protégé with a burning question on his craft, or an exuberant colleague with a bouquet of appreciation or advice as the case may be. Anywhere you turn, there is always a TK here, TK there. The chants seemed endless.

“Where would we have this interview?” he asked amidst the thronging crowd at Kongi Hall of Freedom Park, his eyes roaming around the vast space. The park’s terrace was bustling with activities.

It is easy to assume that the veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani has always been called by his initials, TK, from birth –far from it. The moniker came during his time in London Film School. His foreign contemporaries had trouble pronouncing his full name so they settled for his initials instead. Since then, it has clung to him like a second skin. Everybody calls him TK; young and old, friend or foe –even his children.

It is easy to assume that the veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani has always been called by his initials, TK, from birth –far from it. The moniker came during his time in London Film School. His foreign contemporaries had trouble pronouncing his full name so they settled for his initials instead. Since then, it has clung to him like a second skin. Everybody calls him TK; young and old, friend or foe –even his children.

The decorated filmmaker explained: “The idea of being called daddy never fascinated me, because I didn’t force the children to call me TK. They started calling me TK by themselves. They heard the elders calling me TK and picked it up and I never discouraged them. Sometimes when you try to correct the children, they end up arguing which is correct. To call me Baba or TK? Sometimes, it’s amusing. But it really doesn’t matter so it’s better everyone calls me TK.”

He expressed a similar disposition in his work environment.

TK said, “When I’m making a project because I direct as well, my role is to provide a channel of communication so that people can contribute their expertise. Don’t call me director or uncle or anything else. Just call me TK. When you do that, your employees have buy-in; they know that they have access to you. When you put a formality block in front of them, then they fear you. They will be scared to approach you if anything should go wrong.

“But if you have buy-in, people will find it easy to come to you. No matter how stupid their suggestion maybe you can politely tell them why it is not necessary rather than angrily rebuke them or insult them. What it does is to provide this atmosphere where everyone is free to talk and work with you. The project is more important to me. I don’t care what you call me.”

And he certainly doesn’t care about material things either. At 71, TK who is highly regarded as one of the profound pioneers of the film industry in Nigeria has found little pleasure in riches. He is not by his standard a rich man or as high-heeled as most of the filmmakers of this era. This is partly due to his resolve to place conscience over commerce in his works. This uncanny trait of his is peculiar to filmmakers of his era and was the focus of a book, “Camera, Commerce, and Conscience: Afrowood and the Crisis of Purpose’ written recently in his honour by 12 professional scholars and edited by four authors.

He explained: “I know why they have written it (the book) because some aspects of my work are conscience-driven. One can easily classify my works. They are ‘Ko se Gbe’, ‘Arugba’, and some other titles. These talk about corruption and governance that is the conscience part of filmmaking. People have recognized that I have a camera with a conscience but they now added a camera, commerce, and conscience. I know that most of the filmmakers and artists of my generation who are pioneers in a sense were passionate about conscience filmmaking. We didn’t care about commerce.

“But today’s generation is more about commerce. In my own case, I would have thought that I didn’t acquire more. Some will often say or write that TK with all his knowledge has never been successful to take a loan from a bank. And yes I agree because I didn’t have the patience to go through the rigours of applying for a bank loan. I wasn’t really focused on that. Because first of all, I take something and I tell myself I have to do it now. And I just take all the resources I can. I deny my family, the children and everybody from extravagance and tell the story now.

“And when you start out with a story like that, like my recent documentary ‘Yoruba without Borders’, we didn’t sit down to think of the profits or how to distribute it or when we can recoup our money. There was no time for that; we just went along with it. That is camera and conscience. If we start taking into consideration all the financial constraints, we will never make a film. There will be no basis about it because we will be caught in logistics and all that. Some people are so calculating that if I don’t make these people or that, there will be no point making it. Now it is all about entrepreneurship and business. It is left to the individual to make a decision on what he is going to do about the project. I don’t care about anything. That was the risk we took. I can’t advise anyone to take such now.”

It was a terrible risk for the cinematographer as it left him with no retirement plans or pension funds. Like he puts it, “when you drop, you drop.”

But all has not been hazy for TK. What he lacked in monetary terms he gained in the appreciation that the public has shown to him over the years.

Last year, he was the recipient of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards’ Industry Merit Award. And more recently, he was invited to join the voting pool of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, popularly known as the Oscars. His career spans across filmmaking, directing, cinematography, and photography. He is mostly revered as a custodian of the Nigerian arts and culture.

“God has been merciful to me. I could have done the little that have done would not have been appreciated by the Nigerian audience and public. But they recognize the importance of my work. People meet me, take pictures with me every day despite the fact that I’m not a star,” he laughed. “Which of the Nollywood star would sit down like this? How many of them have you seen at this festival, it is not glamorous enough? People have told me bluntly that I don’t have money.”

So far, he has little or no regrets about his pecuniary state. He is convinced that God specifically led him to his career. Backed by his early exposure to the Yoruba culture, TK considers himself lucky to have been bestowed the gift of sharing indigenous cultural expressions through films.

“I think God puts me there in that particular time and space for a reason. He gives you a language, culture, and a blessing. I read a lot and I come across unbelievable stories and I can’t be telling people all the time, they will be bored. So I chose the medium of cinema to share that experience. Filmmaking is knowledge-based so till you die, you keep learning.

“Filmmaking gave me a legitimate excuse to learn forever. God has given each and every one of us something to be proud of. That’s why we see the Chinese, the Spanish promoting their languages but Africans are abandoning theirs and chasing after others,” he said, bemoaning the American values entrenched in Nollywood films today.

“Culture is not really in Nollywood. Nollywood is just copying America and Hollywood. It is strange and sad and they are making a lot of money supposedly but are not auditing what they are losing in the process which is a disaster.”

However, TK would not dispute the fact that technology has helped Nollywood grow. He acknowledged that it is what has brought Nollywood from the days of analogue to digital format. He is very keen on learning new and evolving ways of telling stories through films which explained why he took on the rigorous training to learn how to shoot a film with smartphones. The docu-film ‘Yoruba without Borders’ was premiered at this year’s iREP International Documentary Film Festival.

TK had a pleasant visit. His daughter Tomi in the company of other family members brought his first grandchild to him. He couldn’t hide his joy. A wide grin spread across his face as they approached us.

“I never thought this day would come. I had my first child at the age of 40. If someone had told me I will see my grandchild, I wouldn’t have believed,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.

On setting eyes on his grandchild, his face lit up. He gently carried her in his arms and stared at her for a long time as if he was trying to memorize every feature on her face.

“You know, I told them to bring her here because I wanted to present this book to her. It is dedicated to her. When she grows up, she will be told that TK gave the book to her. And if she asked her mother if she also called me TK, she would answer in the affirmative. And I also expect her to call me TK,” he said.

2019 AFCON

Supers Eagles, Indomitable Lions Re-enact Rivalry

The rivalry between Africa’s football powerhouse Nigeria and Cameroon will again take center stage as both countries clash for a place in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Both sides have not been impressive in the group stages, but are expected to put up their A game in today’s clash at the Alexandria Stadium, Egypt

W

hen the draws for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was made and Nigeria were drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar, observers felt Gernot Rohr and his men should easily run over their opponents, but it was not to be as the Super Eagles could only manage a 1-0 win against Burundi and Guinea. In their last game against Madagascar- a team rated 118 in the FIFA ranking, the three times AFCON winner fell like a pack of cards losing 2-0 to place second in the group with six points.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who are the defending champions could only muster five points in Group F after two draws against Benin and Ghana respectively. The Clarence Seedorf’s tutored side only victory came in their last group game against Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi, who may play no part in the competition after sustaining an injury, was not surprised at the criticism so far meted out at the team, admitting that the team was yet to find its rhythm at the competition.

“Obviously, the criticism will come from our people that we love. But this is football, you are going to get criticised . We have to take the criticism and improve,” Obi said, adding,”We didn’t play well and I think that in the tournament so far we haven’t really found our way to play.

“But we’ve won two games and lost one now. It’s better this happened now than in the knockout stages. Now, we know as a team we have to improve, we have to do better.”

A defensive error allowed Madagascar to grab the early lead and a wicked deflection from a free kick gave them a second goal early in the second half against Nigeria. “It’s normal to change the team as we were already qualified and we have 23 squad members and a lot of them deserved to play,” coach Rohr added.

“We wanted to give some rest to some of them since we had qualified before the game so I think in the mind of some players, it was not so important to win. But the beginning of the match, the gift for the first goal made Madagascar very strong and I have to say they deserved the victory, with their counter football and very good defensive organisation . We couldn’t find solutions,” the Nigeria coach said.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju identified lack of creativity in Nigeria’s midfield as one major problem with coach Rohr’s team in Egypt. He noted that the lack of a creative player as good as Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was one of the reasons Madagascar beat Nigeria.

“We (Super Eagles) do not have creative midfielders like Jay Jay Okocha. In the present Eagles, John Mikel Obi needs to play with fast younger players who are mobile.

“The way Madagascar played us without a fightback from us annoyed most Nigerians. It was not a good game by the Eagles. Madagascar even created lots of chances. It’s not hard luck for Nigeria, Madagascar were simply better,” he said.

However, ahead of the round of 16 clash against Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Adepoju has warned the Super Eagles to expect a very tough contest.

Adepoju, who was a member of the Super Eagles’ team which lost to Cameroon at 2000 AFCON final in Lagos, urged Rohr’s men to take Madagascar setback as motivation for the crucial fixture.

“Nigeria should be prepared for a tough game. Cameroon will always be Cameroon even though the team has changed from what he faced back then. Nevertheless, they are always a tough opposition and whenever they are playing against Nigeria, it is always tough and a war.

“I believe our Nigerian team is capable . They should forget about what happened against Madagascar and face the next challenge. Losing to Madagascar should be a kind of motivation for the match against Cameroon because Nigerians are counting on them.

“They should up their game and change their attitude. They should give their best because I believe Cameroon will be more motivated in the next round,” Adepoju said.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo indeed admitted he had been a bit rusty after a long layoff due to injury and absence from the national team.

“I just came back and my sharpness is returning gradually especially as we look to get the job done from the knock out stage on Saturday (today).

“We want to emulate the winning class of 2013 Eagles who got back their rhythm from the clash against Côte d’ Ivoire. We strongly believe that a win in our next match against Cameroon will set the tone for Nigeria to hit the top again,” he said.

Interestingly, Cameroon coach Seedorf is worried about his team’s blunt strike force ahead of their blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Nigeria today.

Like the Super Eagles, the Indomitable Lions scored only two goals in the group stages but they have a better defensive record than Nigeria, with the highly-rated Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper André Onana yet to concede in the tournament.

‘’I do not think of Nigeria, we just finished the match, I’m very happy because we qualified, but we were disappointed because we wanted to win the match, we completely controlled this match,’’ Seedorf was quoted as saying by France Football.

‘’We have to improve in several details, especially in attack, we have to be smarter to create more opportunities, we have not conceded a goal yet, there are positive things for the future. ‘’

Indeed, former Cameroon striker and African football legend, Roger Milla, is confident the Indomitable Lions can beat Nigeria and go on to defend their Africa Cup of Nations crown in Egypt.

“Cameroon are the defending African champions. They have what it takes to retain the trophy. The team needs to work hard and get good results. Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has great experience as a former player. At his prime, he was amongst the best in the world. He has played many top competitions and he knows what it takes to win big tournaments,” Milla said.

Super Eagles have not lost to Cameroon since they were beaten 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in August 1989.

Nigeria won the continental title in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and they are in the hunt for their fourth triumph in Egypt.

Head to Head

26/04/60 Nigeria 0-0 Cameroon

08/12/62 Nigeria 3-1 Cameroon

15/04/63 Cameroon 1-3 Nigeria

31/08/67 Nigeria 1-1 Cameroon

07/12/68 Nigeria 1-1 Cameroon

22/12/68 Cameroon 2-3 Nigeria

22/01/75 Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon

17/07/78 Nigeria 0-0 Cameroon

02/02/80 Nigeria 0-0 Cameroon

18/03/84 Cameroon 3-1 Nigeria

17/03/88 Nigeria 1-1 Cameroon

27/03/88 Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria

10/06/89 Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

27/07/89 Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria

25/01/92 Nigeria 2-1 Cameroon

07/08/97 Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon

13/02/00 Nigeria 2-2 Cameroon

01/06/03 Nigeria 3-0 Cameroon

08/02/04 Cameroon 1-2 Nigeria

11/10/15 Nigeria 3-0 Cameroon

01/09/17 Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon

04/09/17 Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

Eto’o Praises Cranes Performance

Four-time African Player of the Year Award winner and ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has praised Uganda Cranes’ good performance at the on-going 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cranes are the only team from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region that have qualified for the last 16 stage in the tournament. The likes of Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi all failed to go past the group stage. On Friday, Uganda will face Africa’s best ranked team, Senegal for a place in the quarterfinals.

He however noted that they need to start utilising the many chances they create.

“In football the goals matter a lot and now they are going to the knock out stage where goals will surely count,” noted Eto’o.

In all their Group A games including the 2-0 win against DR Congo, 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe and the 0-2 defeat to Egypt, the Cranes created a number of chances that they failed to put away.

The former Cameroon international said he was impressed with the level of football at the tournament where some teams that had not played at the tournament before like Madagascar had made it to the knock out stage.

Eto’o is among the seven legends selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as ambassadors for the 2019 AFCON. The others are; Mahmoud El Khateeb (Egypt), Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba (both from Cote d’Ivoire), Rabah Madjer (Algeria), Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal).

Morocco Waiting for Ziyech to Roar

Hakim Ziyech dazzled as Ajax embarked on an unforgettable European run while scooping a league and cup double, but the Moroccan star has yet to cast his magic over the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of Friday’s last-16 tie with Benin.

His main contribution to a flawless group campaign in Egypt was a vicious free-kick that prompted Namibia defender Itamunua Keimuine to divert into his own net and earned Morocco a 1-0 victory in their opening match.

While Herve Renard’s side triumphed in all three group games, it was primarily the result of an airtight defence and not a sputtering attack, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s fine goal against Ivory Coast a rare highlight for the Atlas Lions going forward.

Billed as one to watch, Ziyech, 26, found the going tough against compact Namibian and South African backlines, while the searing Cairo heat ensured an anticipated showdown with the Ivorians failed to ignite.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, banned for Senegal’s first game, have scored twice already in Egypt, putting Ziyech’s reduced output in the spotlight. Against Benin he will have another chance to show he can lead Morocco, on the hunt for a first title since 1976, deep into the tournament.

“This year he took it to the next level, so we are asking him to move it up a notch at international level and we will all be with him so he can take us as far as possible,” said Renard, who is attempting to win the title with a third different country.

Dijon defender Fouad Chafik, who was overlooked for Morocco’s Cup of Nations squad, has been equally impressed by the improvement in Ziyech’s game.

“When he came in 2015 we saw his technical ability, and in terms of his shot, he was really a cut above. He’s progressed since then,” Chafik told AFP.

At Ajax, Ziyech was a chief protagonist in a Champions League adventure that saw the Dutch giants topple both holders Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus before an agonising last-gasp defeat to Tottenham on away goals in the semifinals.

Ziyech scored in both legs of the Real upset, as Ajax trounced the 13-time champions 4-1 in Madrid, and his influential displays have marked him out as a prized asset in this summer’s transfer market.

“He’s a technical leader, the player we must take advantage of and who must help the others,” said Renard.

“He’s the one who at any moment in a match is capable of providing the spark that makes the difference.”

The fates of Ziyech and Renard are inextricably linked, with one striving to prove he is the head of the pack as the other bids for a record-equalling third title as coach, ahead of a possible departure.

Yet they initially struggled to see eye to eye. Appointed coach in February 2016, Frenchman Renard began his tenure at odds with the former Dutch youth international.

Ziyech was frozen out of the national team between January and June of 2017, his absence coinciding with the last Cup of Nations where Morocco lost narrowly to Egypt in the quarterfinals.

“I didn’t communicate enough with him. We left (with the Moroccan FA president) for Amsterdam and there after three minutes, when we started the conversation, everything was resolved,” Renard recounted to RMC Sport in April.

“He wanted to come back because he’s very attached to his national team. I needed him and I recognised my mistakes. I’m 99 per cent responsible for this mistake.”

Ziyech has rewarded Renard’s renewed confidence with nine goals in 19 matches, including a brace against Zambia in the final warm-up match, but after a quiet 2018 World Cup questions still linger as to whether he can come good when it counts most.

“He’s like the rest of the team, he has to get stronger,” Renard said after the Namibia game. Will he finally deliver against Benin?

Kenya Returns Home Without Coach Migne

Kenya’s Harambee Stars returned home from the Africa Cup of Nations finals without coach Sebastien Migne.

The French tactician, who is credited to have taken the team to the competition on the first attempt, was conspicuously missing from the contingent which touched down at the JKIA in the small hours of Thursday morning.

Kenya, who were making their first appearance in the finals after a 15-year wait, narrowly failed to make it past the group stages in Egypt after finishing third in a pool won by Algeria, while Africa’s top-ranked side Senegal came second. The absence of Migne caught the eye of journalists waiting for the team and Goal sought to know more on the matter. A top Football Kenya Federation (FKF) official confirmed to Goal the coach opted to return to his native France for a one week holiday.

“Migne decided to visit his family for a week before he returns to Kenya,” the official, who did not want to be named told Goal. “Forget about those rumours that we have sacked him or he has decided to quit, those are rumours being peddled by people who want to cause confusion in the management of football.

“Migne will return in time to pick the team for the Chan tournament, We have a match against Tanzania coming up at the end of this month and he will be available by then,” he added.

Kenya started their Afcon campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Algeria, but they recovered to beat Tanzania 3-2 before Senegal thrashed them 3-0.

Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the African Nations Championship competition where their home-based players will face Tanzania in a two-legged qualifier later in July.

The first leg will be played between July 26 and July 28, with the second leg slated for August 4 in Nairobi.

Senegal Keeper Out for a Month

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be sidelined for a month with a hand fracture sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations, his club Reims announced.

Mendy, 27, left Egypt on Tuesday to return to France for treatment on a broken left finger suffered during the warm-up ahead of Senegal’s 3-0 victory over Kenya in their final group game.

He was replaced in goal by Alfred Gomis of Italian club SPAL. Mendy’s injury comes as a big blow to a fancied Senegal side looking to win the Cup of Nations for the first time.

US Stands Between Netherland and First Title

After two incredible semifinal matches, USA and Netherlands will slug it out in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, with USA being the clear favourites to hoist the trophy

etherlands went undefeated in the group stage against New Zealand, Cameroon and Canada, then advanced past Japan, Italy and Sweden in the knockout rounds. The match against Sweden was the first ever Women’s World Cup semifinal to go into extra time and was just the sixth draw in all tournament.

USA should benefit from the Netherlands having to play 30 minutes of extra time in Wednesday’s semifinal, but the path wasn’t easy in the knockout rounds either. After dominating Thailand, Chile and Sweden in the group stage, they secured narrow 2-1 victories over Spain, France and England to reach the final.

The USA edged out England 2-1 in the semi-final, and they will be favourites to defeat the current European champions. The quality displayed by the U.S. was not matched by the Netherlands in their semi-final matches. The reigning world champions appear to have more gears to move through.

England offered a sizeable hurdle for the Americans to jump, but Alex Morgan’s form has helped her country make the final once again. The Lionesses’ defence was punished by the U.S., but a late penalty miss by England captain Steph Houghton stopped the game from going into extra time.

In contrast, the Netherlands and Sweden could not be divided after 90 minutes, with both sides more interested in not conceding than scoring goals. Jackie Groenen’s strike was enough for the Dutch to advance, but they did not provide a performance that will scare Jill Ellis’ side.

The Americans played with high confidence in spells in their semi-final, and their positive attitude will be key in the last match of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe missed the game against England with a knock, but she might be ready to appear in the final.

Rapinoe has fallen one goal behind Morgan in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, with the latter tied on six goals with England’s Ellen White.

If the Netherlands repeat their display against Sweden, the U.S. might canter to victory with their superior attack in a rampant mood. The Dutch appeared fatigued in the last four, and if they cannot raise their performance, it could be a simple win for Ellis’ side.

“It’s amazing playing the finals,” Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman said. “It’s going to be so difficult but it’s only one match. Anything can happen.”

US have clearly been the best team in the tournament, scoring 24 goals while conceding only three, and reached the final despite having the hardest road there. The Americans had to beat France, ranked fourth in the world, and England, ranked third, just to get to the final, and consistently played on less rest than any of the other top teams.

The Americans also have a decided edge in head-to-head matchups with the Netherlands, winning six of their seven games. The Netherlands’ only win came in their first meeting, back in 1991.

Though the Netherlands is the reigning European Champion, the US women’s national team may have seen little in this semifinal to concern them ahead of the title decider in the same stadium.

For World Cup pedigree, the finalists are poles apart: three-time winner US is facing a team ranked eighth in the world, which is in its first final and competing in just its second World Cup.

But the Dutch are part of the European wave of traditional men’s soccer powerhouses who have invested in women’s football in recent years and the country’s improvement has been exceptional. It is undoubtedly a talented team.

Indeed, the Dutch women are now on a 12-match winning streak in major tournaments after winning Euro 2017 and reaching the final in France, and as Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman told reporters: “It’s one match and anything can happen.”

The showdown between women’s football’s old and new powers will also be the second World Cup final to be contested by teams managed by female coaches, a significant feat considering only nine of the 24 teams which featured in this tournament were managed by women.

“Women need to have the guts to make the choices and take risks to go for higher positions, but what we need to do as women is show that we have qualities,” Wiegman said.

Wilder Gives Reason for Joshua’s Defeat

Deontay Wilder believes Anthony Joshua “froze” against Andy Ruiz Jr because he couldn’t handle the pressure.

Joshua was dropped four times before he was stopped in the seventh round by the Mexican-American last month.

He lost his three heavyweight world titles and saw a £50million pay day against Wilder go up in smoke.

Joshua will have the chance to win back his belts in the rematch to be held later this year, but Wilder was not shocked he lost in New York.

“AJ had a lot of pressure on him coming to America for one, and then he was worrying about me and what I did in my performance,” he told World Boxing News

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder reveals opinion on why Anthony Joshua lost

In the second part of an extensive and exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Deontay Wilder aired his thou…

“All that stuff weighs in on you. He was panicking in the dressing room and I understand all that stuff, it’ll get you.

“Certain things, you want to perform and do great. Nobody never wants to lose. We want to do great, but when we got so much on you and so much pressure, talking about the sparring guys dropping him in sparring and stuff, it’s a lot.

“When your time comes I understand he just froze at the moment of time, but we’ll see whether he can redeem himself in the second fight.

“I wasn’t shocked at all. I said it was going all 12 rounds, but don’t be surprised if Joshua loses either.”

Ruiz, meanwhile, has said he will be even more prepared for the rematch.

He said: “The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready.

“I know his flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.”

Meanwhile, Joshua has been warned he will lose to one of Britain’s rising heavyweight stars.

Promoter Frank Warren reckons the winner of Daniel Dubois against Nathan Gorman will topple Joshua whether he beats Andy Ruiz Jnr in a rematch or not. Dubois takes on fellow heavyweight prospect Gorman for the British title at the O2 a week on Saturday.

The pair have just 27 fights between them – all wins – but Warren believes whoever has their hand raised next week would be ready to face former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua.

It has been claimed that Dubois, now 21, knocked out Joshua in sparring three years ago while Gorman has a similar style to Ruiz Jnr.

Warren said: “I really do think the winner would beat Joshua.

“We see how he struggles with fast hands, small men – that is Gorman – and Dubois have already knocked him out in sparring with big gloves on at 18 years of age. “They are two exceptional young talents. They both have the desire that they will move on and do great things.”

Meanwhile, Warren says he has no problem putting Tyson Fury in with drugs cheat Jarrell Miller if the American can get a licence.

Fury is looking for an American opponent for his October 5 date at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Miller failed three drug tests for Endurobol, EPO and Human Growth Hormone in the lead up to a fight with Joshua that was cancelled.

Warren added: “I don’t police the sport so if someone has a licence then I will use their services.”

Murray Excited to Play Mixed Doubles with Serena

Andy Murray is looking forward to teaming up with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The superstar pairing was first mooted last Saturday before being confirmed on Tuesday evening ahead of the deadline for entries at 11am on Wednesday.

Speaking to STV, Murray said: “It’ll be great. I’m just happy to be fit and healthy again.

“With what’s happened the last year or so, you never know what’s round the corner, so it’s a great opportunity. I’ll look forward to it.”

They are in the top half of the draw and would face 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo should they come through their opener, which could take place as early as Friday.

Jamie Murray and his partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are in the other half of the draw, meaning the brothers could not meet until the final.

Williams’ sister Venus is also playing, with fellow American Frances Tiafoe, while 20-year-old British player Jay Clarke is partnering teenage sensation Cori Gauff.

Murray confirmed that it was an opportunity that only came up in the last couple of days after their respective coaches spoke, but hopes to be able to practise with Williams for the first time on Friday ahead of their match.

Murray is also competing in the men’s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his comeback after hip surgery.

The draw has thrown up a potential meeting with brother Jamie, a prospect Judy admits would be “torture” for her to watch.

“I’ve been fortunate that Andy’s career has been in singles and Jamie’s in doubles, so for family harmony it’s been great,” she added. “But if it happens I’ll go to the pub, and wait for a text.”

Over 80 Golfers Set for Chizea 70th Birthday Golf Tournament

No fewer than 80 golfers across various golf clubs in the country will converge for the Nicholas Onyeogali Chizea @ 70 Birthday Golf Tournament which teed-off on Friday.

The tournament holding at the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), golf course, Asaba, Delta State capital will host top golfers from South-south, South-east, and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the one day golf challenge.

This was made known by Alfred Ebreneyin, vice-captain of IGCC, and Sifo Oniti, handicap secretary, during media briefing, noting that celebrant himself, the Oshimili Ahaba, who is also the captain of the club, is organising the tournament in collaboration with the IGCC.

The organisers also hinted that golfers from Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS); UBTH Golf Club, Benin; Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri; Sapele Athletic Club, Sapele; Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri; Aba Sports Club, Enugu Sports Club and many others would take part at the event.

Meanwhile, there will be various prizes and trophies for the overall winner, men handicap 1-13, and 14-28, guests, veterans, and ladies category, as well as for longest drive and nearest the pin winners.

Wes Peru Stand on Brazil Way for Eight Title

The final for the 2019 Copa America has officially been set, as Brazil and Peru will battle for the tournament title in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Brazil has yet to concede a goal in the tournament outside of penalty kicks and advanced to the championship game with a 2-0 victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday. Peru followed suit with a 3-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Brazil is looking for its first Copa title in more than a decade. While it will be making its 20th finals appearance, this will be its first since 2007. Brazil’s eight Copa titles rank third all-time, trailing only Uruguay (15) and Argentina (14).

Brazil has won each of its last four title-game appearances.

On the flip side, Peru will be making its first trip to the Copa finals since 1975. It has just two championship berths in the history of the program, walking away victorious each time (1939 and 1975).

Peru’s previous best finish over the last four decades was third place, accomplished most recently in 2015.

Two-time defending champ Chile was making a bid for its third consecutive finals appearance. With the loss, though, there will be a changing of the guard.

Of note, Brazil defeated Peru 5-0 on June 22 in the final match of group play. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and Brazil jumped out to a two-goal lead before 20 minutes were off the clock.

Brazil will now have to beat Peru for the second time in less than two weeks in order to go five-for-five in Copa America titles as the host nation.

Nigeria, Cameroon Rekindle AFCON Rivalry Live On DStv, GOtv

The age-old rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon will be rekindled today when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

The match between the two continental football giants will be broadcast live at 5pm on SuperSport 7 and 10 on all DStv packages as well as SuperSport Select 2 and 4 on all GOtv packages.

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout phase of 2019 AFCON after securing 1-0 victories against Burundi and Guinea respectively. They, however, lost the chance to finish as Group B winners after slipping up 0-2 to Madagascar in the final group game.

Cameroon, on the other hand, began their AFCON campaign with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau and secured respective goalless draws against Ghana and Benin Republic to finish second in Group F and advance to the knockout phase.

Cameroon, the defending champions, and Nigeria, winners in 2013, have a history of epic clashes. The Indomitable Lions famously defeated Nigeria in the 1984, 1988 and 2000 finals to record three of the five AFCON victories. They have met 22 times, with Nigeria winning on eleven occasions and Cameroon winning four times.

While both teams are yet to light up the tournament, they have some of the best players on the continent.

The Super Eagles frontline of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi has, so far, been underwhelming, but there is no doubt that the trio possess the means to make life uncomfortable for the Cameroonian backline. Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr can also rely on the experience of skipper John Mikel Obi as well the “Oyinbo Wall” duo of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to provide stability in midfield and defence respectively.

The defending champions will rely on Christian Bassogog, 2017 AFCON player of the tournament; Karl Toko, and Clinton Njie in the crucial encounter billed for the Alexandria Stadium. Coach Clarence Seedorf will also rely on the defence nous of tough-tackling Michael Ngadeu and the reliability of youthful goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Round of 16 matches began yesterday with Morocco playing the Republic of Benin, while Uganda faced Senegal.

Saturday’s other fixture aside Nigeria vs Cameroon is between hosts, Egypt, and South Africa (showing at 8pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4).

Madagascar and DR Congo will go head-to-head on Sunday (showing at 5pm on SuperSport 7 & 10 and SuperSport Select 2 & 4), while Algeria tackle Guinea in the other fixture of the day (showing at 8pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4).

The second-round fixtures will be completed on Monday, July 8, when Mali face Cote d’ Ivoire in a West African derby (showing at 5pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4) and Ghana square up against Tunisia (showing at 8pm on SuperSport 7 & 10 and SuperSport Select 2 & 4).

All the matches of tournament are available to DStv subscribers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family packages, while selected matches will be available to DStv Access subscribers. On GOtv, the matches are available to subscribers on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages.

Coco Gauff

From Idolising to Stunning Venus

American junior tennis player, Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams, 39, the big sister of tennis legend, Serena Williams at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament.

The 15-year-old who is the youngest woman to qualify for the tournament stunned the five-time Wimbledon champion on her debut to a 6-4 6-4 win in the first round of the tournament on Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t really know how to feel. That’s the first time I have ever cried after winning a match. I don’t even know how to explain how I feel.

“I had to tell myself to stay calm, I have never played on such a big court. I had to remind myself of the lines on the court. Everything around it might be bigger, but the lines are the same.

“She just told me congratulations and to keep going and good luck. I told her thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her, she is so inspiring and I always wanted to tell her that, even though I met her before I didn’t have the guts to tell her then.

“I know my parents are super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point.

“I am literally living my dream right now and not many people get to say that,” she said.

The Florida-born who grew up admiring the Williams sisters is the 12th youngest overall to play in the Wimbledon main draw, but the youngest to come through qualifying.

Before her sensational debut in Wimbledon’s main draw, 15-year-old American tennis player had to win some qualifying matches just to get there.

And before she could even do that, she had to take a late-night school test.

So far Gauff has been passed all her trials in London, stunning her idol Venus Williams, 6-4 6-4, on Monday in the first round on the All England Club’s No. 1 court.

But the Florida teen had more academic pursuits to take care of last week: A science test hours before she’d wake up to play one of the three qualifying matches she’d have to win at Roehampton just to make the main tournament at iconic Wimbledon.

She says only one of her teachers even knew she played tennis. The rest will know now.

“I ended up getting a B on the exam, which was pretty good, considering I took it at 11 at night and I have to wake up the next day for a match,” Gauff told CNN’s Christina Macfarlane on Saturday, two days before she’d play Williams.

“After my science test, I guess some of my teachers saw (an) interview. Before that … only one teacher knew I play tennis, and I don’t think they knew I was pro.

“And now all of them except one know. … They’re all cheering me on.”

Her rise hasn’t come out of nowhere – she was one of the world’s most highly regarded junior tennis players. But the story about her teachers and her quiz shows just how fresh her transition to the prolife is.

Her mother, Candi Gauff, told CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday that the goal until now has been to give her as normal a life as possible.

“We try to compartmentalise , and keeping school and her tennis life separate was important to us,” Candi Gauff said.

Having beaten Williams, she also is the youngest player to win a singles match at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

She’s been raising her profile in recent years, making a US Open junior final in 2017, and then winning the French Open girl’s championship last year.

This year, she became the youngest woman to win a grand slam qualifying match in the French Open.

Her current 313th WTA singles ranking has climbed sharply from 874 eight months ago.

“I don’t really know how to feel, this is the first time I’ve cried after a match, after winning,” Gauff told the BBC.

She added: “I never thought this would happen. I’m living my dream right now, not many people get to say that.”

Emotions were mixed, her mother told CNN.

“Of course, when you’re a competitor, when you go out there, your job is to win,” Candi Gauff said.

“But at the same time, you’re looking at a person (in Venus Williams) who paved the way for young black girls, or young girls in general, to play the sport.

“And so (Coco) was grateful and humble at the opportunity to play one of her idols. So I think she was very grateful, but also ecstatic that she won.”