Gombe Pledges Support for NNPC’s Oil Search in Gongola Basin

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A statement made available to the press yesterday in Abuja by the spokesman of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, made the commitment when he led a delegation of the State Executive on a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, on in Abuja.

The governor noted that NNPC under the leadership Dr. Maikanti Baru had made tremendous success, especially in the area of frontier exploration.

He said that contrary to what obtained in some parts of the country where people were hostile to such exploratory activities, all communities in his state were ready to offer assistance to ensure success of the project. that exists between both parties.

“In Gombe State at the moment, the people are determined and willing to give whatever support the NNPC requires in order to attain its objectives”, he said.

In his response, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said that the corporation’s initiative to prospect for oil in the Gongola Basin and other parts was based on the commitment to harness the nation’s abundant natural resources for the growth of the country.

The GMD expressed satisfaction with the level of hospitality offered the corporation’s field operation team in the area, adding that such a gesture was required for meaningful development in the oil and gas sector.

He assured that NNPC would continue to live up to its mandate as it was ready to deploy its expertise in searching for oil in every part of the country.

Dr. Baru also disclosed that the prognosis of Kolmani River-II Well was good based on the preliminary evaluation reports, emphasizing that the success in that direction would boost the Federation’s coffers and open up huge business opportunities to Nigerians.

In a separate release, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, has described the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, as a thoroughbred professional who would be greatly missed.

IG stated this when Dr. Baru paid him a farewell visit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to introduce his successor, Mallam Mele Kyari, to him.

A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted the Inspector General of Police as saying: “We are going to miss your experience, you are so easy to access, you put the interest of the country first throughout your service years, so I congratulate you”.

He pledged to sustain the existing working relationship between the police and NNPC, especially in the area of oil and gas asset security.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Baru expressed his appreciation to the IGP for his support and for the professionalism the police have shown in fighting crime and insecurity in the country.

On the incoming GMD, Dr. Baru told the IGP: “Kyari will improve on my performance. He has been part of my team and I thank God Mr. President has appointed him. I have no doubt about his capacity to deliver”.

He assured the IGP of NNPC’s continued support.