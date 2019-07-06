FG Disburses N100m, Farm Inputs to Nasarawa Rice Farmers

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The federal government yesterday disbursed over N100 million to 600 members of the United Farmers’ Association Kadarko (UFAK) in Nasarawa State under its anchor borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Similarly, the government also disbursed to the Kadarko farmers farm inputs made up of 1,800 bags of assorted fertilizers, 600bags of 50kgs of rice seedlings and cartons of herbicides for cultivation on a 100 hectares of farm land acquired by the farmers for rice cultivation this year’s cropping season.

Disbursing the incentives to the farmers at Kadarko town in Keana Local Government Area of the state, the North Central zonal manager of Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Ibrahim Alamba, said each of the 600 beneficiaries of the Kadarko farmers association would receive the sum of N179,000.

The BOA North Central zonal manager continued that each of the beneficiaries is to also receive two bags of NPK and one bag of urea assorted fertilizers as well as one bag of 50kgs rice seedlings.

Also speaking, the Lafia area manager of the BOA, Muazu Umar, said disbursement of the incentives was in line with the policy trust of President Muhammadu Buhari on food security.

According to Umar, the incentives disbursed to the farmers in the state were a joint exercise between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity provided to them in order to benefit more incentives from the federal government.

In a welcome address, chairman of the United Farmers’ Association Kadarko, Dennis Utsa, thanked the two federal government’s financial institutions for supporting the association to boost food production in the country.

Utsa, on behalf of members of the farmers’ Association, promised to apply the incentives disbursed by the federal government judiciously in order to attain the objective of the anchor borrowers Programme.