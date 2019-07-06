Buhari Appoints Personal Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointments of his personal staff. The appointees, according to presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, are: Mohammed Sarki Abba as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household and Social Events; Ya’u Shehu Darazo as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties and Dr. Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi as Personal Physician to the President. Others are Ambassador Lawal A. Kazaure, State Chief of Protocols; Sabiu Yusuf, Special Assistant, Office of the President; Saley Yuguda, Special Assistant, House Keeping and Ahmed Muhammed Mayo, Special Assistant, Finance and Administration. Also on the list are: Mohammed Hamisu Sani, Special Assistant on Special Duties; Friday Bethel, Personal Assistant on General Duties), Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant (State Photographer) and Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer). The statement said the appointments toon effect from May 29, 2019.

