Golf: Nigerian Players Set for AGWC World Cup Qualifier

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Finishing touches are being put into Nigeria’s participation in this year’s Amateur Golf World Cup Championship (AGWC) that holds in Spain as the qualifiers hold tomorrow July, 6, 2019 at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The Country Partner of TW Multimedia Ltd, Faridah Wada, whose company, won the bid for the country, said two players out of over 100 registered amateur golfers will be selected to fly the country’s flag in Spain in September.

The two winners irrespective of gender must be from two handicap flight categories .

The flight categories are 1 (0-14) and category 2 (15 – 28).

The winners will be sponsored to the finals for an all expenses paid trip.

Over 20 countries, including USA, Germany, France, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Ivory Coast are taking part in the three days tournament.

Although Nigeria will be participating in the tournament for the first time, Wada, however, expressed optimism that the Nigerian contingent will excel at the amateur competition.

She also added the event will create competition among amateurs around the world as well as foster unity among the players.

Wada expressed gratitude to Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments and Nigerian Local Content Development Board for making it possible to organise the qualifier.