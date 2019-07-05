Bandits Kill 17, Sack Four Communities in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits on Wednesday night launched a fresh onslaught on four communities of Kankara and Danmusa local government areas of (LGAs) of Katsina State, killing no fewer than 17 residents.

Some of those killed, according to local sources, were asleep, when the “heavily armed bandits” attacked them.

The hoodlums also attacked Maidabino market in Danmusa LGA, where they reportedly killed two persons and injured many others.

A resident of the affected area, Aliyu Abdulkadir, told THISDAY yesterday that the bandits attacked Ungwar Rabo around 9 p.m. and opened fire on some youths whom were watching films at a viewing centre and killed nine.

“They came back again and ransacked Ungwar Nagwande where they massacred four persons. They also slaughtered two at Gidan Daji and cart away many of our animals.

“We are still searching for corpses in the bush and there is fear that the death toll will rise because most of our people are still missing. We are calling on government to negotiate with these people (bandits) to end wanton killings in the state,” he said.

According to Abdulkadir, many were injured and are receiving medical treatment at Kankara and Dandume general hospitals, while those whose situations worsened were referred to Katsina general hospital.

It was gathered that the security personnel later went to the affected communities in three vehicles, hours after the bandits had “finished” their deadly operations.

However, the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command and Superintendent of Police, SP Gambo Isah told journalists that only 11 were killed in Kankara LGA, while two were shot at Maidabino village of Danmusa local government.

He explained a team of security operatives had since been deployed to the areas to forestall normally, urging residents not to be panic as security agencies were on top of the situation.