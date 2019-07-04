‘Technology Adoption Will Boost Infrastructure, innovation’

Emma Okonji

Industry experts have stressed the need for technology adoption to leapfrog the challenges of infrastructure in Nigeria. According to them, technology would remain the ultimate game changer for any country Gross Domestic Product (GDP), hence the need for more technology adoption and innovation in the country.

The experts said this during the pre-launch of Semicolon in partnership with Henley Business School with the theme: “Linking Technology, Innovation and Education (TIE).

The Chief Executive Officer of Semicolon, Sam Immanuel, noted that there were many technology hubs but that the school is aimed at grooming techpreneurs with problem solving skills.

He added that the partnership was a journey to catalyse innovation in Nigeria by equipping the talented youths with skills required in the fast changing world of work that continues to embrace digital strategies,.

According to Immanuel, “We have been privileged to learn first-hand some personal stories of sacrifice and hope for a better future. This will be built on a foundation of productivity and economic development that spurs new dreams.

“Semicolon is a community for innovation and entrepreneurship. We count ourselves privileged to embark on this journey in partnership with the Henley Business School.”

He stressed that the initiative was designed to communicate inclusiveness and build the next generation, adding that it is taking an ecosystem that partner others.

Speaking on its commitment to the initiative, Vice Dean Africa, Henley Business School, Jean-Pieree Choulet, said it would build knowledge and equip people for the world of the future.

He explained that the idea is to be a Nigeria business school with a transformative impact on Nigerians to grow talents, detect innovation and equip the people to thrive.

“We have a strong idea that can be done with collaboration in purpose and education. We want to do more with Semicolon to become an innovative catalyst. We are inspired and excited by the dynamism and creativity we saw in Nigeria.

“Our new partnership is a perfect match, with Henley providing the management expertise and semicolon the digital innovation. It is more than just a business school. Students develop and apply their leaning to real life situations. This creates future leaders with strong business acumen, who are responsible and have a wider perspective,” he added.