Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops Eight Commissioners

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight commissioners, nominating six replacements and appointing five Special Advisers.

The cabinet reshuffle was contained in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

In the statement, Ogie said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council (EXCO) with the commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement.”

Those affected, according to the statement, are: “Joseph Ugheoke, Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources; Magdalene Ohenhen, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Osahon Amiolemen, Commissioner for Infrastructure, and Dr. David Osifo, Commissioner for Health.

“Others are Mika Amanokha, Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties; Mariam Abubakar, Commissioner for Budget; Emmanuel Usoh, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, and Dr. Christopher Adesotu, Commissioner for Science and Technology.”

The statement also disclosed the nomination of Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko as commissioners, while newly appointed Special Advisers are Kabiru Adjoto, Magdalene Ohenhen, Osaigbovo Iyoha, Andrew Momodu and Ojo Asien.

According to the SSG, “The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service, and assures them of continued cordial relationships in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity.”

The statement, however, advised the outgoing commissioners to handover all government properties in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their ministries, and wished them well in their future endeavours.