Gbajabiamila Announces Principal Officers

By Shola Oyeyipo

The House of Representatives has announced the four principal officers of the majority party.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who told the House that he received communication from the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, announced that former Chief Whip, Hon. Ado Doguwa (Kano, APC), will be Majority Leader; Hon. Peter Akpatason (Edo, APC), Deputy Leader; Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno, APC), Chief Whip and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia, APC) Deputy Chief Whip.

Details later…