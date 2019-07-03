Samsung Launches QLED TV in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Samsung Electronics has launched its latest 2019 TV line that is now available at selected stores in Nigeria.

Powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum processor, the 2019 QLED TV line-up features more screen size options, stunning picture quality enhancements, dazzling colours from every angle, exciting new design elements and intuitive smart TV upgrades.

As part of this special launch, those who purchase a 2019 QLED TV between July and August 2019 would receive a Samsung UHD or FHD TV for free, the company said during the launch.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Central Africa, Dudu Mokholo, said: “Our 2019 QLED line is designed for users who want the best combination of picture quality, smart TV capabilities and design. This year’s line-up represents our largest screen size offering ever. It brings together innovative feature enhancements and exciting content and service partnerships to deliver a truly ground-breaking viewing experience and unprecedented value.”

The 2019 Q80 feature ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology, which restructures the TV’s panels, allows the backlight to pass through the panel and provides lights to the screen.

Engineered to reduce glare and enhance colour, Ultra Viewing Angle provides a vibrant picture regardless of where the viewer is sitting. In addition, Q80, and Q900 models offer Direct Full Array technology that uses a panel featuring concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs. These LEDs adjust automatically to display deeper blacks and purer whites, delivering stunning images with pristine contrast, Mokholo said.

Speaking on some of its features, Mokholo said it comes with Intelligent Quantum Processor such as the Q900 Series 8K TVs incorporate Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor 8K, which up-scales lower resolution content.

Depending on the content, it can allow for playback close to crystal clear 8K resolution. This year’s models also utilise the Quantum Processor 8K that optimises audio and video to the specific content on the screen. It can create an even more detailed sound experience by tailoring the audio settings to the specific layout of the room. Samsung’s new QLED 4K models also feature their own proprietary Quantum Processor 4K, which can use AI upscaling to deliver improved brightness, picture quality and sound optimised for each scene, Mokholo said.

He explained that the Samsung’s 2019 QLED range would take the user experience to the next level by offering iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support.

“Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via firmware update. In an industry first, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available soon on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide,”Mokholo added.

He further explained that the 2019 Samsung Smart TVs would offer even more ways for users to discover and watch content, as they feature improved AI algorithm that leverage user’s subscription services, favourite content, and TV viewing habits to offer customised recommendations about what to watch.

Lagos Airport Immigration Boss Redeployed to Kano

Stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry have commended the former Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Mr. Dikko Yashe, who has been redeployed by the service to head the Kano State Command.

Players in the industry said since Yashe was posted to the command about a year ago, he had entrenched discipline, transparency and hard work among the immigration officers at the airport and urged the personnel to follow his footprint.

The South West Terminal Manager, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba, in her comment, described Yashe as a very proactive and effective officer who within a year and ensured total change and sanity in the facilitation by Immigration Service at the command.

According to her, Yashe collaborated with FAAN in the Ease-Of-Doing-Business policy of the federal fovernment and improved the rating of immigration at the airport within a year.

“I want to say we are going to miss you for the very good work you have done since you came onboard. Within the period, you brought lots of facilitations to immigration and operators at this command. Through your efforts, immigration officers at the Lagos airport, were re-orientated and today, you can say they are performing very well.

“I appreciate working with you in private and public capacities. You have been a very effective person in all you do. I can only hope that the person coming after you will follow your footstep and improve on whatever thing you have put in place. May God continue to guide your movement.”

Also, the Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Airport Command, Mr. Oludare Gabriel, said Yashe believed in collaboration with all other security agencies at the airport. He charged other officers of the command to emulate Yashe in the discharge of their duties.

“I enjoyed working with you. I hope to meet you in the future. One of the things we emulate Yashe in is that we should always look beyond uniform in whatever we do. Also, we should at every point in tine have it at the back of our minds that there is life after this place,” he said.

A stakeholder in the sector, Mr. Henry Amaechi, said Yashe discharged his duty professionally throughout the period despite the myriads of challenges at the airport.

Amaechi, explained that both airlines and immigration service represent the image of any nation, stressing that for the industry in particular and the country as a whole to move forward, there was a need for synergy between the two parties.

“This man for the short period he spent at the airport has been very cooperative and supportive, very committed and there is no time you call for any assistance that he will hesitate to render it. It is rare to celebrate an outgoing Airport Commandant, but he’s been recognised for her commitment today,” he said.

He added that the service needed personnel who are as dedicated and hardworking as Yashe, stressing that he has the aural of professionalism around him always.

Responding, Yashe thanked all the immigration service staff and other personnel at the Lagos airport for simplifying his job within the period.

He insisted that the cooperation of other personnel made it easier for him to bring the needed changes to the command and charged those present to extend same cooperation to the incoming comptroller.

Under Yashe’s command, immigration won several awards and laurels, which included the Nigeria Aviation Award as the ‘Best Agency for International Trade and Travel Facilitation 2018’, ‘Sir Ahmadu Bello Leadership Award 2018,’ given by the Northern Actors Forum, ‘Best Agency 2018 in Passenger Facilitation and Implementation of Ease-of-Doing-Business’ at the Lagos Airport, given by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and ‘Transparency Award 2018’ by Transparency Africa, amongst other recognitions.

The highlight of the ceremony was the giving out of gifts by individuals and organisations at the command. Yashe, was redeployed to Kano State to head the entire command.