Falowo Becomes NBCC President

The Group Managing Director, Greenwich Trust Limited, Mr. Kayode Falowo has been installed as the 16th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC).

Speaking after his installation at a ceremony held recently, Falowo, who was Deputy President of the Chamber, set the tone for the agenda of the organisation over the next two years. He noted that, “it is our desire to position the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce as the premier bilateral Chamber in Nigeria.”

According to him, part of his new agenda for the chamber is the completion/commissioning of the NBCC Plaza and dedication of a facility to host the British Trade Center within the Plaza premises; enhancing trade relationships between Nigeria and the United Kingdom; establishment and launching of a Nigerian Trade Center in the UK; revamping and broadening the activities of the chamber to attract market-leading Nigerian and British companies; and to provide a closer interaction and an access to Nigerians who desire to do business with UK companies. In addition, under his leadership, Falowo aims to actively promote a high-level participation in the Outward and Inward Trade mission activities, which he said was to further position NBCC as the leader in the Chamber movement.

Falowo, further noted that with the current slow state of affairs in the global economy, Nigeria inclusive, the Chambers was under no illusion about the tough agenda it had set, but he was optimistic that with determination and zeal members had shown in the past, the set goals would be met.

Falowo added, “As you all know, a good plan is as good as the ability to implement it. Therefore, I appeal to all members to join in the effort of repositioning NBCC as the reference institution for bilateral trade.”

The Chamber was established in 1997 and currently has about 350 members in different sectors of the Nigerian economy.