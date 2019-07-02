Killings: We Won’t Allow Foreigners Take over Ekiti Land, Fayemi Vows

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has vowed that no outsider would be allowed to take over the land of Ekiti people. Fayemi made this vow yesterday when he visited the people of Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area to commiserate with them on the recent killings of some farmers in Ekiti State by suspected herdsmen. One of the farmers killed by suspected herdsmen was Mr. Emmanuel Ilori, an All Progressive Party (APC) leader.

He warned non-indigenes wishing to do business in Ekiti State to always respect the culture of the indigenes of the state and pursue their interests in line with the laws of the land. He also stated that soldiers, armed policemen and members of other security agencies would be deployed in the state to maintain the security of live and properties.

Fayemi, who addressed community leaders and residents of the affected community during the visit, said that he was saddened by the killing of Ilori, whom he described as a one of the leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the town.

The governor, who addressed his audience in Yoruba during the visit, said that investigation had commenced on the attack, which took place on Saturday, June 29. He promised that the state government would do everything possible to arrest the killers and bring them to justice.

He, however, condemned the opposition elements for making a political capital out of the incident by alleging that he was planning to give Ekiti land to “outsiders” in exchange for future political ambition.

According to Fayemi: “Nobody is going to take our land in Ekiti. It is only the governor of Ekiti State that has power over the land of Ekiti. So, only persons that the governor gives land in Ekiti that can use the land of Ekiti.

“I want you to regard all negative comments being peddled around that some people are coming to take over Ekiti land, take over Orin land, take over Ido land, as mere hearsay. It cannot happen in Ekiti except I am no longer the governor of Ekiti State. Our land is not even enough for us.

“Adequate security of our people is my utmost concern in Ekiti and Nigeria. Therefore, I want our people to ignore all the lies and falsehood some individuals are spreading around. Those saying these things are only playing politics with the matter. But, this is not politics. Security is an issue that concerns all of us.”

Speaking further, the governor said: “I want to assure you that our government has not stopped work on security. One of the steps being taken is that our local hunters will work with our security agencies.

“Not up to three weeks now, our Kabiyesis (traditional rulers) and community leaders held a meeting and deliberated on measures and ways to tackle security challenges in the state.

“No single individual or group can do the work of security; the local hunters know their areas and terrains very well than some men of our security agencies and it will serve the people well if they work together.

“I am in Orin today to sympathise with you and tell you of the steps being taken by the government. There is no way we can be happy in Ekiti when one of our people was killed, especially when the victim was one of our party leaders in Orin.

“Since the incident happened on Saturday, you have seen more soldiers and policemen here in Orin. They are on the trail of perpetrators of this evil and we will not relent in our efforts until they are found.

“Government will do everything possible to prevent a reoccurrence this incident and from now, you will see more security people not only in Orin but in other parts of Ekiti State. They are not here to fight you but to protect you.”

The Governor, who said that he felt a sense of loss with the people of Orin, urged them to be peaceful and law abiding as investigation into the killing has commenced.

Fayemi prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest. He also promised that his administration would take part in the burial and assist the family of the deceased.