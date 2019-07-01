Vanessa Obioha

The much anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija has officially kicked off on a high note with a surprising announcement that the housemates will be spending 99 days in the famous new Big Brother Naija House.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that Big Brother “is so impressed by the housemates that he has decided to add another extra week.”

Usually, housemates spend 90 days in the house. With this new tweak, viewers will be excited to see how the 21 housemates will endure the long stay.

The first three housemates that were introduced to the audience were Khafi, Omashola and Avala. Other housemates in the house include Frodd (Fresh and Odd), Ike, Nelson, Jackeye, Sir Dee, Tuoyo, Kimoprah, Isilomo, Mike, Jeff, Tacha, Seyi, Thelma, Esther, Mercy, Diane, Gedoni and Ella.

The housemates are an interesting mix of personalities. There is Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo; Tuoyo, a psychotherapist and part-time stripper, beauty queen and King-like Nelson and Kimoprah, and Khafi, a Nigerian but London-based police officer; video-vixen Mercy; fashion designer Gedoni, social media sensation Tacha and the British athlete Mike. They exude confidence and has their eyes set on the coveted golden prize N60 million and the enviable title of Big Brother Naija House.