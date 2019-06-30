True Confession …COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo In Rape Scandal

How He Raped Me, Timi Dakolo’s Wife Cries Out”

It’s all false and fabricated – Pastor

It is on scriptural record that Jesus Christ, when winding up his mission of salvation about two thousand years ago, expressed his ambivalence about finding faith in the world when he returns. He must have seen with precision the impending decadence awaiting Christendom after his departure.

Christendom is rife with stories about lecherous pastors; false shepherds with unrestrained libido.Yes, to these dandy pastors, every adherent becomes quarry to be preyed upon; the ladies in particular. But most of the congregation are ignorant about the scandal they perpetrate right under their noses.

Many of them are licentious to the bones; this to their manipulative and often dictatorial tendencies and you have a perfect picture of contemporary priesthood – Pentecostal priesthood to be precise. These pastors are more interested in female segments of their congregations and they leer at them lecherously, like predators salivating for the prey.

The story doing the rounds at the moment is about the controversy-prone pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of COZA and Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo. The blogosphere was on fire, literally though, when the lady granted an interview about the rape scandal.

The controversial Abuja-based pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has been hit with another round of shocking allegations as the wife of popular singer Timi Dakolo, Busola, accused him of taking advantage of her innocence and trusting nature to forcibly sleep with her when she was much younger.

This follows on the heels of a series of vitriolic tweets directed the way of the flamboyant head of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, by Busola’s husband, the singer Timi Dakolo. The tweets posted and widely shared earlier this month, accused the clergyman of preying on the trust and helplessness of women in his congregation to engage in illicit sexual acts. He also claimed the church administration and the members were culpable for, by their silence, enabling a serial sexual assaulted to remain on the loose.

Baring her mind in an explosive no holds barred interview with YTV’s Chude Jideonwo, Bukola narrated how Biodun Fatoyinbo used the hole left by an absent father and interminably distant siblings to creep ever closer to her until one day he came unannounced to her mother’s house and forcibly had his way with her.

The mother of three who moonlights as a photographer had sought succour in the church, specifically the choir, from a looming existential emptiness triggered by fatherly neglect and the machinations in a polygamous home. Conservative Christianity was her get-out-of-jail card and she played it with gusto as she threw herself fully into the choir activities at COZA.

Inevitably, the sly lion of a general overseer seeking which innocent young lady to devour took notice of her and slowly plotted to gain her trust and confidence as he moved in for the kill. He began to act the part of unofficial father, mentor and confidant, frequently visiting her house and showering her with the much-sought-after attention she had grown up without and terribly missed.

Having played his part to perfection, Busola could not but lower her guard around him. Especially on that red Monday morning when he showed up in full predator form and raped her in her nightgown. Thereafter, he boasted how lucky she should feel to be fertilized by divine sperm. And all this while a dutiful wife and newborn baby girl anxiously awaited him in his own home.

Of course it did not stop there. Busola, traumatized by the incident, yet stung into silence by shame, picked up the pieces of her life as she tried to come to terms with the act of betrayal. Unsatisfied with taking advantage of a then-secondary school girl in her own home, the clergyman even tried his damndest to violate the sanctity of his own matrimonial abode by molesting her and trying to have sex with her when she came to help his wife with post-delivery errands.

Biodun Fatoyinbo and his Abuja church became a source of heated public discussion a few years back following allegations by a former member Ese Walter that the clergyman serially assaulted and raped her in a hotel room. Other women have since come forward to accuse the “man of God” of being a wolf in sheep’s clothing with a well-practised modus operandi of eyeing, isolating, and then having his way with both single and married ladies within the church.

However, Fatoyinbo reacted in a statement shared via his Instagram page.

“Busola Dakolo, who has made this false allegation and her family attended the church during the early start of the church in Ilorin in 1999. I never had any private interactions with her beyond my pastoral duties,” he said.

“Looking at her status and that of her husband, I am dumbfounded why she would say such a thing. As expected under the ethics of journalism, it would have been expected that I should have been confronted with these false allegations prior to any publication, instead of resorting to social media with the intent to ruin my reputation and bring down the church.

“We will also not stand for false criminal allegations made against me or the church. The leadership of the Church and I have briefed our lawyers to commence criminal and civil actions against all individuals making such false allegations whether directly or by proxies. “We will as a church pursue every measure within the ambit of the law to bring the culprits to justice. We have heard, and we will not be surprised to see more of such allegations by people who have been paid to continue in this line of blackmail, harassment and extortion including those who may have been dismissed from their duties in the church on disciplinary grounds.

“To all our members and those supporting God’s work, I want to assure you that we would fight this and the Lord will vindicate us. This has always been intended to attack the church, this is the intent of the adversary, the intent is to destroy the church, so please stay focused and prayerful. God Bless you. I celebrate you.”