Buhari Receives ICC Judge, Pledges Nigeria’s Support

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said Nigeria would continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) as much as possible to enable it fulfil its mandate.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari while receiving the Nigerian-born President of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, at the State House, appealed to developed countries to take the ICC “more seriously in order to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.”

According to the statement, the president said, “the ICC provides a moral strength for victims to receive justice against internal and external injustice.”

It also said Buhari commended Eboe-Osuji for the achievements of the ICC under his presidency adding that the President of the ICC also congratulated Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration for a second tenure.

Adesina added that the judge lauded the Nigerian leader’s “strong and unambiguous statement in support of the rule of law” and for the court and its principles during his visit to the headquarters of the ICC in The Hague in July last year.

He also said Eboe-Osuji appealed to Buhari to continue to support the ICC, and to urge African leaders whose countries have not ratified the Rome Statute which established the court to do the needful.