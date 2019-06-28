APGA Tasks Buhari on Economy, Security  

Adopts new constitution

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do something urgently to improve the economy in order to reduce the hardship Nigerians are facing.

The party also asked the president to reappraise the strategy being used to tackle insecurity and criminal activities in the country.

As part of moves to reposition itself, APGA said it had adopted a new constitution and submitted it to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Addressing journalists on Friday on decisions reached by the party and the position of the APGA national leadership on the state of the nation, the National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, said the present state of the economy and insecurity was getting worrisome.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Oye said the party was worried about the economic and security situation in the country.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do something fast to arrest the deteriorating state of insecurity by overhauling the country’s security architecture to be able to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

He said that what was happening in the country with regards to insecurity had something to do with sabotage.

He also said that he doid not believe that the solution to the poor security situation lies just in the removal of security chiefs but that something needed to be done to overhaul the structure to make it more in tune with present reality.

“APGA will support any initiative that wlll not worsen insecurity but will curb it. We are urging President Buhari to restrategise with the security operatives to see how this disturbing situation can be curbed” he said.

On the criticism trailing alleged move by the Federal Government to acquire land for cattle grazing in states, the APGA national chairman said the party will not support any policy that will create tension or heighten insecurity in the country.