Mass Failure: Stakeholders Urged to Support Schools for Flexible Learning

Funmi Ogundare

The Chief Executive Officer of Save-A-Lot Media Limited, Mr. Akeem Lasisi has stressed the need for corporate organisations and government bodies to support schools in the country so that they could embrace flexible means of learning to curb mass failure especially in national examinations.

Lasisi, who made this known recently at the launch of an indigenous audio-visual classroom application in Lagos, designed to help students learn with ease, said with the flexible learning using the app, students would have the opportunity to listen to classroom-base lectures on specific topics as many times as possible and at their own convenience.

“The fastest way to address mass failure is flexible means of learning. Most students ordinarily need some forms of support system to revise, repost, restore and re-familiarise with the same topic before the expected level of understanding is assured, thus, the need to embrace a tool that can fill this vacuum and give the students the opportunity in their relaxed mode to keep learning using any mobile device.”

He expressed concern over the number of candidates that could not gain admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, saying that if they are given the chance to learn at their own comfort within their homes, it would go a long way.

“If we can’t make it flexible, then how do we address the case of millions of students who had sat for WAEC, NECO and JAMB examination, but unfortunately failed? It is assumed that they failed because they do not meet the knowledge requirements to pass the subjects of examination, which they have spend six years in school to acquire.

“But the question is who and which tool is available for these millions of students to relearn what they failed to pass in their examination, knowing fully well that they no longer belong to any secondary nor tertiary institution because they are yet to pass to meet the requirements for admission.”

Lasisi, who describe the app as a new way of thinking, said if the innovation is embraced, it will take students on a journey of self-discovery and empower them to navigate through their education with ease.

“Fortunately, many of these students currently live, sleep, move and play with certain device which has become part of their daily lives, and if this is the case, then don’t we think bringing the educational content to them through their cherished devices in a way to see, hear, rewind lecture at their convenient time even on their beds would help a lot?” he said, while expressing delight about the power of digitalisation to enhance teaching.

“Let’s give every student in Nigeria and Africa a flexible choice about where and how to learn more and consume extra moral academic contents,” he stressed.

Guests at the programme commended Lasisi for the initiative, saying that it will enhance education in the country.