Julius Berger Eyes Higher Growth

Esther Oluku

Despite challenges in the building and construction sector of the Nigerian economy, construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will continue to be in a strong position to succeed, its Managing Director, Dr. Lars Ritcher has said.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja recently, Ritcher said that notwithstanding the challenges yet to be faced, Julius Berger’s confidence is bolstered by the company‘s robust order backlog and diversified portfolio which includes projects of national priority, funded reliably from outside the federal budget.

Speaking on ongoing projects being undertaken by Julius Berger, Richter said that since its flag-off in June 2018, considerable progress has been achieved on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road. He disclosed that Julius Berger is working across all three road sections simultaneously.

„ The objective is to deliver a timely solution for the complete rehabilitation of this key infrastructure which connects half of Nigeria’s population residing in the North to the rest of the country.“

Further on the same project, the managing director said Julius Berger has pioneered the use of cold recycling methodology which provides for the milled-off pavement to be recycled and improved for reuse in paving the base layer of the road.

“This solution offers many social and environmental benefits and leads to a more cost effective and timely road rehabilitatio.

“Our strategy is to rollout this solution for other future projects… and we believe that as the pioneers of Cold Recycling methodology in Nigeria, that Julius Berger is in the position to revolutionise road rehabilitation across the nation“, he noted.

He also disclosed that the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway has seen delays and even work stoppage in the past due to funding challenges. However, he stated that since the resumption of work, a steady pace of progress is being achieved.

“Considering that the Expressway is now financed via the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, we presume that we will be able to achieve an uninterrupted pace of work with the new funding structure“, he said.