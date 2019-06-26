Emirates Gets Additional Flights for Pilgrims

Emirates has announced plans to operate additional flights to help facilitate travel for Nigerian pilgrims heading to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The airline said it would be operating additional flights between July 27 and August 27, 2019 in order to support the Hajj journey of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy city of Mecca.

Nigerian travellers with a valid Hajj visa would enjoy the trip, which runs along with Emirates’ regular scheduled services to Jeddah and Medina.

The airline said it has commissioned a dedicated team to manage check-in and transfers for the seamless movement of Hajj passengers leaving from and transiting in Dubai. Similarly, Emirates has planned several initiatives on-board that upholds the values and traditions of pilgrims when travelling for Hajj.

Emirates Regional Manager, West Africa, Afzal Parambil said, “We wish our Nigerian Muslim faithfuls who would be travelling to Mecca for Hajj this year, a holy pilgrimage and safe trip. We at Emirates are committed to ensuring a comfortable trip. Emirates has planned several on-board initiatives that upholds the values and traditions of pilgrims.

Extra provisions will be made to accommodate Hajj traveller’s needs such as performing ablutions and other cleansing rituals as well as advising passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones to ensure readiness for Ihram (the point when pilgrims enter a state of sanctity) through dedicated passenger announcements. This is in addition to other service and product measures such as providing extra blankets and unperfumed hot towels”.

Nigerian travellers departing from either Lagos or Abuja to their various destinations can enjoy an amazing list of entertainment curated for their comfort on-board, but most importantly, it will also feature a special Hajj video that covers safety, formalities and information about performing the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims will also be able to tune into the Holy Quran channel during their journey”, Parambil added.