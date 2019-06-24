FCTA Launches Traders’ e-Commerce Platform

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched an e-commerce platform to enhance trade in Abuja.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, launched the platform, kassuwa.com, which is a product of the partnership between Abuja Markets Management Ltd (AMML) and a private firm, Lu Gold Integrated Concept Limited.

In a keynote address, Ohaa warned that any business that does not have an online presence in the next few years would definitely lose its market share and most probably cease to exist.

He noted that the platform would make operators in the informal sector more competitive and position them to take full advantage of various palliative and empowerment programmes of the federal government.

The platform is also expected to address the slow pace of doing business by the informal sector that does not portend well for the Nigerian economy.

Ohaa, added that the FCTA has put in place various measures to empower small, micro and medium enterprises (SMEs), through the Abuja Enterprises Agency (AEA), the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) and the AMML.

“The bulk of businesses yet to adopt this modern approach and are therefore most threatened are in the informal sector where traders belong. Conversely, this sector is the main driver of the economy,” Ohaa said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the managing director/chief executive officer of AMML, Abubakar Usman Faruk, noted that before now, most traders did not have online presence, because players in the industry were not focusing on the small business owners.

He described the kassuwa.com platform as unique in e-commerce environment because of the large scope of products available and the unbeatable prices.

The platform would be devoid of any middleman and is structured in a manner that all traders will have store fronts that will enable shoppers bargain with them directly.