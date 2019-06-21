Runsewe Backs President Buhari Golf Cup Final

All is now set for the final of the Daily Trust President Buhari Golf Cup final. The date is June 29-30 and the venue remains the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

To make this a most colourful event, the Director General of the National Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has indicated that the golf event would serve as a proper avenue to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country.

He further added that cultural groups from the main tribes of the nation would lighten up the event with exceptional cultural displays.

“Anything done in the name of the President should receive a total boost,” Runsewe who is equally a prominent member of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) said. “I must indeed congratulate the Daily Trust for making this event happen. I think the last time a tournament was played for a sitting President of the nation could date back to some 12 years. Staging this event now is most commendable.

“And this is reason our Arts Council would join in the celebration by bringing to the fore our cultural heritage on June 30, the closing day of this event. What we shall present on that day will be quite heart warming,” the National Arts and Culture boss.